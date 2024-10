A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney and a vote for war, war and more war. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to end wars, not start them. We are at a historic crossroads. Our God-given rights are under attack. Now is the time for us to stand together, for love of… pic.twitter.com/HnzN7EOWey

— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 28, 2024