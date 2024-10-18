(REMIX NEWS) – In a harrowing interview, a long-time teacher in a predominately migrant school describes a “hellish” experience that involved “knife violence, bullying, and sexism.” Her testimony is laying bare the lie that diversity is always a strength, and her experience may help explain Germany’s plummeting PISA test scores and worsening educational outcomes.

Birgit Ebel has taught for 15 years at a “problem school,” where she says everyday life was an “absolute hell,” in her interview with Focus Magazine. Ebel, who has since moved to a new school district, warns: “The system is coming back to haunt us.”

Ebel does not beat around the bush and is not afraid to say that foreigners are the main cause of the chaos in the school she spent years in.