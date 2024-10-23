Former President Trump is lamenting how millions of Christians in America are not planning to vote in the November election and is perplexed by their absence, since he says the last four years under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has been “an absolute horror show.”

“Christians are not tremendous voters in terms of percentage,” Trump said Wednesday at a Believers and Ballots Faith Town Hall in Zebulon, Georgia. “If they were, we would never lose an election.”

The president was responding to a question about a recent survey by George Barna at Arizona Christian University which found that “as many as 104 million people of faith are unlikely to vote in this upcoming election – and among those, 32 million self-identified Christians who regularly attend church won’t cast their ballots.”

“I think we’ve really energized a lot of people this time because they’ve seen how bad it is. This last four years has been, it’s been a horror show, an absolute horror show.”

He continued: “I think we’re gonna see those numbers goes way up. I’m almost sure of it, and I’m even hearing that from, statistically, because you see what’s coming in. And by the way, record numbers of votes are coming in. That’s supposed to be a good thing for us. … We want to make it too big to rig.”

He indicated the current administration has been targeting Christians for persecution, with some groups especially hard hit.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Catholics. Why are they after Catholics? The Catholics are being persecuted. Schools boards are being persecuted, parents.”

Trump said Democrats in power are “not a nice group of people.”

“They’re vicious people,” he said. “People are being persecuted, people of religion. And you saw little bit of it during COVID, where you’d have a service outside, everybody’s five yards away and they’re coming and arresting people. It’s very bad. But I think you’re gonna see a big change. I think you’re gonna see it now.”

He indicated religion is “like the glue that holds it all together.”

In addition to Christians, Trump noted gun owners tend to avoid voting.

“People that own guns, they vote in a very small proportion. If they ever voted, you could never lose. And in fact, the Democrats, the radical left, used to fear them and now they don’t fear them any longer because they don’t vote to the extent that they should.”

Trump was thankful for the presence of God in his personal and family life, saying: “When you believe in God, it’s a big advantage over people that don’t have that.”

