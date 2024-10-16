(FAITHWIRE) — A Christian man in the U.K. has been convicted for silently praying just inside what had been dubbed a “buffer zone” at an abortion clinic in Bournemouth in November 2022.

Adam Smith-Connor, a British military veteran and a father of two, was sentenced Wednesday to a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay more than £9,000 ($11,500) in costs, BBC reported.

It should be noted the 51-year-old Southhampton man has denied failing to comply with the “buffer zone,” although District Judge Orla Austin said the Christian man’s actions were “deliberate.”