Last week WND published my article “Have Obiden and the Clintons cut a deal with Trump?” I explained why I think they did and in the process touched on the issue of abortion, and the choice of some Christians not to vote for Trump because he refuses to take a fully purist pro-life stance in this election. I call that decision – in context – “shameful, stupid, and unbiblical” for reasons I’ll let you read for yourself.

I’ll add here I have no problem with people deciding to stay completely out of politics in favor of just prayer to God to produce good results supernaturally, which He most certainly can do. There’s no hypocrisy in that stance. But if you decide to engage in social policy setting in the necessarily compromise-based political realm, you can’t simultaneously pretend to be a true purist, because every vote involves risk/benefit analysis about imperfect choices. It’s utterly unavoidable. And in this election, the risk is that Kamala Harris will win and reverse every pro-life victory Trump won for us in 2016-2020, resulting in the deaths of potentially millions of unborn babies that would otherwise be saved under a Trump second term.

Trump may not support a total ban on abortion right now (which is not achievable in today’s political climate), but he’s not going to stop chipping away at the baby-killing industry in doable steps – or undo the amazing, unprecedented work he’s already done for the babies. Are you going to let the Whore of Babylon win the White House because Trump is playing politics on hypotheticals?

Since I’ve stuck my neck out this far, I’ll stretch it a little more. A woman responded to my article with this:

“I read your WND columns and respect your political savvy. A question keeps confronting me: what is the underlying reason for the intense zeal and passion abortion proponents have for that ‘freedom’? What specifically do the demons do for them, their lives and fortunes in recompense for these sacrifices to Molech? I know their passion cannot be to simply protect their hedonistic lifestyles from life-trajectory-changing unwanted parenthood. I know practitioners of Santeria and Mexican American witchcraft often petition their spirit contacts to bless them financially, romantically or to execute vengeance on a target, and that radical pro-aborts are occult-affiliated as well. What’s Satan repaying them with? Thank you in advance, Dr. Lively.”

I replied:

“You might not like this answer, but support for abortion is mostly rooted in rebellion against the patriarchal order established by God as a foundation stone of human civilization. As Paul summarized in Ephesians 5:22-24, there is a specific sex-based order all humans (married or not) are subject to that is evident from the first pages of Genesis and was never rescinded or modified by God. ‘Women’s liberation’ from ‘patriarchal oppression’ was embraced by Lenin and incorporated as an early pillar of Soviet Marxism, ironically having its first major international victory in the U.S. – in the passage of the 19th Amendment by Congress in June of 1919, ratified by the states in 1920. The Marxists had been hard at work for a quarter century or so in the U.S. when they scored that win giving voting rights to women.

“Abortion is much more about Feminism than Satanism, which explains why the issue really IS ‘choice’ for so many women who would never actually murder their own child. It is the choice personally and collectively to reject male authority in favor of independence from the God-ordained order. The ‘right to abortion’ is the perceived guarantor of that right – without which the burdens of pregnancy and child-rearing would prevent women as a social class from competing with men as a social class vocationally and politically.

“Abortion is just a symptom of the deeper spiritual problem of rejecting God’s guidance in favor of Secular Humanist reasoning – the return of human sacrifice being the most poisonous fruit of it.”

In many ways America’s most fateful election was granting women the right to vote against the wishes of their husbands in matters specifically ordained as his area of responsibility. I believe every evil turn in public policy has occurred as a result of that election (technically a state-by-state series of them) because subjective emotionalism replaced objective rationalism as both the standard for policy and the means for swaying public opinion. This is not to say that all women are equally susceptible to subjective emotionalism or all men are equally driven by objective rationalism but these are obvious and valid stereotypes generally speaking, and that’s all that matters to social engineers. In a “representative democracy” it’s all about getting a simple majority – so “empowering” women to shape public policy while emasculating men to promote emotionalism in them is a win/win for them.

That’s why we’re largely ruled today by irrational raging Feminists and Beta-Male “Soy Boys.” And those are the very people who hate and fear Trump the most because he is an unashamed Alpha-Male who symbolically and practically represents the return to patriarchy.

I believe that the 19th Amendment would never have been ratified if the voters of that day could have looked into the future and seen its consequences. Conversely, I don’t think it’s possible or desirable to reverse it at this stage: Pandora’s Box has simply been open so long we’re no longer the same society. BUT, God’s natural order is organic and self-organizing. If we just drain the swamp and clear out the weeds, His garden will grow back, quickly producing many new and healthy examples of true masculinity and femininity, true marriages and a thriving network of natural families – God’s eco-system for human civilization.

That’s my expectation from Trump’s second term, which I hope every pro-life Christian will join me in voting for.