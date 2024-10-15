The Chinese military conducted blockade drills around Taiwan on Monday, raising alarm from the island nation after its President Lai Ching-te stated last week that Taiwan will resist any attack from Beijing.

According to the Associated Press, China deployed 125 aircraft along with its Liaoning aircraft carrier and ships, sealing off ports around Taiwan.

As anticipated by Taiwan defense and security authorities after 2024A earlier in May, PLA Exercise Joint Sword 2024B comes in response to Lai’s National Day address. https://t.co/3Zt5mYjKG0 pic.twitter.com/KFTcFKg8ml — Collin Koh (@CollinSLKoh) October 13, 2024

The Chinese Ministry of Defense said in a statement the military drills were intended to increase pressure on “Taiwan independence” in response to Lai’s speech during Taiwan’s National Day celebrations held last week.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Wu Qian, every “provocation” by Taiwan, will be met with force by the People’s Liberation Army “until the Taiwan question is completely resolved.”

Wu criticized Lai – who has been labeled a “separatist” by the Chinese Communist Party – saying he is “forgetting their roots and deliberately severing historical ties across the Taiwan Strait,” adding Lai is inciting confrontation, hostility, and confusion.

China’s Joint Sword 2024B exercise, launched at dawn on October 14, involves a simulated blockade of Taiwan’s strategic ports and areas, emphasizing Beijing’s readiness for combat around the island. A promotional video, released a day prior, used Chinese symbolism to… pic.twitter.com/7A4HBJ10Zb — Paulo Aguiar (@padejesar) October 14, 2024

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, and has been increasing its threats of invasion and reclamation under its “one China” policy. The ministry further noted Lai “exposed his true nature” and called Lai a destroyer of peace, and a creator of chaos who will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The ministry stated the actions of Lai will be met with countermeasures.

“Taiwan has never been a country and will never become one … We are using language that ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists can understand, to make it clear that the pursuit of ‘independence’ is a dead end,” Wu said.

However, Wu stated the drills were not aimed at the Taiwanese people themselves, but noted China would never renounce the use of force against Taiwan.

“We are willing to exert utmost sincerity and make every effort to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force, nor will we leave any room for ‘Taiwan independence’ … Relevant parties should cease supporting ‘Taiwan independence’ and stop undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Wu said.

Taiwanese Navy Commander Admiral Tang Hua, told the Economist on Thursday that China is using an “anaconda strategy” to squeeze Taiwan into submission. Tang warns that it is only a matter of time before the drills become a real blockade.

Is China Using the Anaconda Strategy to Squeeze Taiwan? In an interview with The Economist, Admiral Tang Hua of the #Taiwanese Navy has warned that China is “slowly, but surely” increasing their presence around Taiwan. He says that China can blockade Taiwan whenever they… pic.twitter.com/adxaAMYK5t — WW3 (@WW3solanacoin) October 10, 2024

Tang noted the number of Chinese aircraft and ships patrolling Taiwanese waters has doubled since 2020. This includes the Taiwan Strait, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

In response to the increase in incursions, the Taiwanese government has since given the public updates about the number of aircraft and ships operating around Taiwan. Tang told the Economist, however, Taiwan’s government chooses not to disclose certain information about the type of ships due to worries about the public losing morale if they were to find out exactly how many – and how close – Chinese military are getting to Taiwan’s coastline.

Tang stated the Chinese are putting a tremendous amount of pressure on Taiwan’s navy, which must deploy up to 50% of its naval combat vessels to match the Chinese every time they patrol Taiwan, and are hoping Taiwan makes a mistake.

“They give you extreme pressure, pressure, pressure. They’re trying to exhaust you … The PLA is trying to force Taiwan to make mistakes … We restrain our guys, not to provoke or escalate,” Tang said.

Secretary-general of Taiwan’s security council Joseph Wu reportedly told the council threats from China violate the United Nations charter, according to the AP.

“Our military will definitely deal with the threat from China appropriately … Threatening other countries with force violates the basic spirit of the United Nations Charter to resolve disputes through peaceful means,” Wu said.

Taiwan’s Presidential Office said China should “cease military provocations that undermine regional peace and stability and stop threatening Taiwan’s democracy and freedom.”