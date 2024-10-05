There’s been a lot reported about the vice presidential debate between GOP candidate JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz.

What they said has been in many reports, including Walz’s claim to be friends with school shooters.

And there was Vance when he called out the CBS moderators, who had promised not to fact-check, for lying about that and fact-checking anyway.

But now the comments from a “body language expert” are revealing that there was “panic” on Walz’s face when he was asked about China.

It concerns Walz’s previous claims to have been in Tiananmen Square in China around the time of that horrific and deadly confrontation between protesters and the communist regime’s military.

It turns out that he was in Nebraska at the time he’s suggested that he was overseas, and CBS asked.

According to a report by Fox, body language expert Scott Rouse noted that Walz was panicky, and tried to avoid answering.

“KAMALA’S AMERICA,” WorldNetDaily’s electrifying 88-page Special Report is now available FREE for IMMEDIATE DOWNLOAD! Featuring courageous federal whistleblowers, exclusive research, shocking video clips and eye-opening analysis from Tucker Carlson, Victor Davis Hanson, Ben Shapiro, Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity, Michele Bachmann and many others, it paints a truly mind-boggling picture of exactly what “KAMALA’S AMERICA” will look like if Harris becomes president. Download it NOW – for FREE … and share it widely before it’s too late!

“One of the debate’s most surprising moments came when the CBS debate moderators confronted the governor about his claim that he had been in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square protests, when he actually traveled to Asia in August 1989, a few months later,” Fox reported.

Rouse said Walz’s face showed his fear.

“And the rest of this, this is panic, we see his eyes doing this, that’s panic,” Rouse said, drawing on a screen. He added further that Walz’s lower face and head indicated he was in “panic mode.”

The report noted Rouse then called attention “to what he said was Walz’s biggest hand gesture of the night.”

“This is the one that’s come out further from his body than anything else, because he’s trying to make sure – ‘I want you to believe me! You gotta believe me!’ That’s what we’re seeing, the panic here. Wide eyes, grief muscle, and everything’s far out.”