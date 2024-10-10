There’s no doubt that Joe Biden’s cognition no longer is what it once was.

In fact, nearing 82, he was given a pass on charges for mishandling federal documents because of his advanced age and declining mental abilities.

Then, if his verbal and mental stumbles and bumbles over the last few years weren’t enough, his performance at the presidential debate with President Donald Trump convinced doubters.

In fact, the elites of the Democrat party gave him the hook, jerked him off the campaign trail and handed the nomination to Kamala Harris.

Who supposedly was so much more fit to be president.

Only there are doubts.

Because according to a report at Revolver.news, a Harris-supporting cable news network now “admits Kamala got outsmarted by a guy with dementia.”

Kamala Harris says she wouldn’t change a thing that Biden has done, and Biden says she’s been integral to all of it. A “new way forward?” Hardly. Last night’s discussion of Harris somehow getting outsmarted (!!!) on The View on @cnn pic.twitter.com/rZcWJby5CW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 9, 2024

It was Scott Jennings, a senior commentator on CNN, who pointed out her messaging of late, that she’s “a new way forward” and but still is going to stay on the same path as the Biden-Harris regime.

She also has conceded that there’s “not a thing” she would have done differently from the Biden-Harris administration, should she have been in charge.

“This much be very confusing for American voters,” he said.

Revolver had the explanation. “As we get closer to Election Day, this is when the rubber meets the road. These final days are where it all counts. So, who’s surging with momentum, and who’s sinking like a lead balloon? Well, right now, it’s clear: Team Harris/Walz is unraveling, while President Trump is picking up steam. And let’s be real—much of Kamala’s problem is that she’s her own worst enemy. In terms of likability, she’s sitting at Hillary Clinton levels of unpopularity. She didn’t become one of the most disliked VPs in history by accident.”

But her lack of experience, skills and leadership only makes her off-putting personality worse, the report said.

It explained, “Biden, who was ousted in what looks like a soft coup likely orchestrated by Kamala herself, isn’t exactly rolling over and letting Kamala steamroll him. In fact, he’s feeling pretty ornery and isn’t going down without a fight. Now, he’s launched his own ‘soft coup’ of sorts, but this time it’s aimed at Dems and Kamala’s campaign. While Kamala tries to have it both ways—claiming in one breath she has a ‘new way forward’ and in the next insisting everything her current regime has done is flawless—Biden is quietly outmaneuvering her.”

It said, “Let’s face it, Kamala Harris is getting outsmarted by a guy with dementia.”

“We’ve covered the mess that is Team Harris and their bungled, confusing messaging. It’s fascinating to watch a woman who’s been in office for nearly four years try to distance herself from her failed regime, all while acting like everything they did was flawless. Talk about a muddled, absurd message that only the most brainwashed left-wing fanatics could cling to.”

WND had reported only a day earlier on Biden’s apparent campaign to torpedo the Harris campaign.

For one thing, he’s scheduled meetings with the press several times – at the identical time Harris is staging a campaign event, pulling attention away from her.

And for instance, while Harris is desperately trying to assemble a reputation for herself that she would do better than Biden, a “new way” forward, he publicly locked her into all of his administration’s worst results. Like massive inflation, massive threats from illegal aliens, massive assaults on the pro-life community and Christians, more.

Democrats: “Kamala Harris wasn’t President, you can’t blame her for the last 3.5 years.” Literally Biden: “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/v2Tqc3rJMe — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) October 4, 2024

“She was a major player in everything we’ve done,” he pointedly noted.

And then there was the time Harris was critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ work regarding Hurricane Helene.

Biden pushed back with how he’s “been cooperative. … I talked to him again yesterday and I said — a — boy — I said I know you’re doing a great job. It’s being all — being done well, we thank you for it and I literally gave him my personal phone number to call, so I don’t know — there was a rough start in some places, but every governor — every governor — from Florida to North Carolina, has been fully cooperative and supportive and acknowledged what this team is doing and they’re doing an incredible job. But we got a lot more work to do.”

Biden, responding to screaming reporters trying to get him to attack Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with false claims he’s being political about #Milton and not chatting with Vice President Harris: “The Governor of Florida has been cooperative. He’s said he’s gotten all that he… pic.twitter.com/0q5tUxZptQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 8, 2024

Biden just went on the view and confirmed that Kamala has been working with him on all things “foreign policy” and “domestic policy.” Kamala will never be able to distance herself from this failed administration. pic.twitter.com/vkbs9ODJ85 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 25, 2024