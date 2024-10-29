President Donald Trump often has blown to smithereens the Deep State protocols in Washington. He did it during his first campaign, his first term in office, and now that there’s a potential for his second, he’s again following his own path.

This time it’s private funding for the launch of a transition team.

There will be a transition from the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime, whether Trump wins, or Kamala Harris wins the election and pushes America further into leftist ideologies like transgenderism, abortion, and “diversity” agendas that insist on giving people jobs and money because of their skin color or sex orientation.

Robert Kennedy Jr., an icon of an iconic Democrat family who turned independent because Democrats wouldn’t accept him as a candidate, has revealed that Trump admitted he was wrong to go down the traditional transition road last election, and he’s not doing it again.

NEW: Robert Kenendy Jr. says that Donald Trump is breaking tradition by privately funding his transition team and has already started it three months early. Kennedy began by talking about why he’s chosen to trust Trump, saying, “I’ve talked to Donald Trump specifically about… pic.twitter.com/8J7SW9ig63 — Christian Movick (@ChristianM_74) October 27, 2024

“I’ve talked to Donald Trump specifically about this, and I said, ‘Look, the last time you were in there, you put John Bolton in charge of NSA, and Mike Pompeo in charge of the CIA…’ and he said, ‘Here’s the difference… when I got in last time, I had no idea how to govern, and I got surrounded by donors and corporate people who said you appoint this guy and appoint that guy… I appointed a lot of bad people.'”

Kennedy continued, “I was listening this morning to this extraordinary interview that Donald Trump did with Joe Rogan yesterday… and he said, ‘This time I’m not gonna do that.’ He told us that (too), and he didn’t just promise that, but he did something no other president’s done before. Normally, the transition team is not created until November 6th because GAO, the General Accounting Office, pays for all the cost of the transition team. Trump said, ‘I’m not gonna do it this time. I’m not gonna do it their way. I’m gonna start my own transition team three months early.’ And he got private donors to fund it, and he’s appointed 20 people including me and Tulsi, and there’s people of all different kinds of ideology and people who we’re gonna have to go up against on that transition team and fight for our vision.

“But I can tell you this, which is unique: there are no corporate lobbyists on that transition team. And, usually, it’s 100% corporate lobbyists. So it’s very, very different, and it gives me lots of hope that this government is gonna be different than any government we’ve ever seen.”

Politico reported Congress has tried to address transition issues, as during the 2020 events, Trump still was challenging what many believe to have been corrupt influences that altered the winner in that race when the transition to Biden-Harris could have been developing.

The new change allows multiple leading presidential candidates to get transition resources before a winner is determined in a contested election, the report explained.

And while Congress may have tried to resolve one issue, the report said, “The new law may grant Trump access to the federal resources and state secrets needed to start building a government without having to adhere to rules on fundraising, conflicts of interests and transparency — even if he loses.”

The problem for leftists is that unless Trump signs up for the various “coordination” agreements, his transition would not be bound by the rules that the government imposes, the report said.

The Trump team has confirmed that it is working to engage with the outgoing administration on transition plans.

The change primarily allows both candidates to pursue a transition process even while a disputed election is resolved.