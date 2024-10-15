(DAILY MAIL) — In the 1989 film ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’, the Temple of the Sun is the stunning Middle Eastern shrine that houses the Holy Grail.

Now, in a case of ‘history imitating art’, human remains and a ‘Holy Grail’ cup have been found under the real-life filming location of Al Khazneh.

Experts conducted excavations under Al Khazneh, also known as the Treasury – an elaborate rock-cut tomb, carved out of a sandstone rock face in Petra, Jordan.