During the 2020 presidential election, Mark Zuckerberg essentially interfered with the results.

He handed out $400 million plus to various local election officials and they often used it to recruit Democrat voters.

That helped the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris team.

Further, the FBI also played a role, by falsely claiming that the Biden family scandals documented in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were disinformation and media outlets should hide the information. In reality, the scandals were facts, and a subsequent polling said had that information been reported routinely, Biden likely would have lost the election.

This year, there’s another threat, according to experts: the manipulation of overseas votes.

The controversy is covered in an interview Gateway Pundit Editor Jim Hoft and his investigative journalist, Patty McMurray, had with Heather Honey, a professional investigator and expert regarding the Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting ACT.

The issue arose “when Democrats began telegraphing that overseas voters could be the key in 2024 to winning and perhaps even overturning the election results one week or more AFTER the election,” said a report at the Gateway Pundit.

“As reported earlier by Patty McMurray, the DNC’s stated goal of winning the votes of approximately 9 million Americans through its Democrats Abroad website seems impossible, given that according to a recent report by the federal government FVAP website, only 4.4 million US citizens reside overseas, and only 2.8 million of those are of voting age,” the report explained.

It explained Reuters recently claimed the DNC plans to spend $300,000 to register “9 million” UOCAVA voters leading up to the 2024 election.

However, the government confirms there are only 2.8 million eligible for that program.

The report said, “Let’s assume that half of those eligible voters would vote Democrat (a generous assumption given the state of the US economy); that’s only 1.4 million eligible voters in the 2024 election. The 1.4 million number doesn’t account for how they would vote or even if they would vote, given that a meager number of eligible overseas voters actually vote.”

At the same time, “Curiously, the DNC memo claims that ‘over 1.6 million Americans from the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin” live overseas, adding that they plan to ‘fight for every vote.””

Warns the report, “The US government says there are 2.8 million total overseas eligible US voters. Democrats want you to believe that over half of those eligible overseas voters have a residence in the crucial swing states! That is absurd!”

However, the report noted, “The Gateway Pundit found out during our investigations on UOCAVA voters this year just how easy it is for anyone to obtain a UOCAVA ballot to vote in the US Election.” And, it said that program allows a vote “without verification of identity or citizenship status.”

The requirements are the last four digits of a Social Security number or a driver’s license or state ID, but that even can be bypassed, the report charged, simply by checking a box claiming you have neither.

The program, in fact, “opens the door to unlimited foreign voter voting.” the report warns.

Adding to the concern is that the “voter” can choose any state in which to vote, without any process to verify they ever lived there, or even were there.

The report noted Democrats have “identified” hundreds of thousands of “voters” living in each of the seven swing states – enough to change election results.

Further, the reported noted the Department of Justice already has indicted Iranian nationals for allegedly attempting to interfere in the election, by hacking into accounts of current and former U.S. officials, members pf the media and others linked to political campaigns.

Federal prosecutors already had accused Iranian nationals Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian of interfering in 2020, allegedly getting information from a state election website and sending threatening messages to intimidate voters.

They posted a video about how stolen voter details would be used to create fake voters for the UOCAVA site.

And it warns, further, that the danger is heightened by situations such as the one in Pennsylvania where there’s a policy to exempt UOCAVA applicants from identification verification processes.