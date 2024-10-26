Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, a former television news anchor and Emmy Award winner turned Republican nominee, has responded to former President Bill Clinton’s comment about her looks with a zinger.

She’s too old for him.

“Doesn’t he like interns,” Lake, in her 50s, said of Clinton, now rapidly approaching his 80s.

It started with Clinton, campaigning for the left, saying Lake believes “politics is a performance art.”

But he conceded she was “physically attractive.”

BILL CLINTON: Kari Lake “is someone who is physically attractive” pic.twitter.com/rTi6tpU0Ub — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 24, 2024

Lake, seeking the Senate seat from Arizona, responded shortly after.

WATCH: U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake @KariLake hilariously responds to Bill Clinton’s compliments pic.twitter.com/C1Ecz7uAGI — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) October 24, 2024

“I found out he actually paid me a compliment,” she explained to a rally audience. “He was here campaigning … he said I was physically attractive. I woke up to this news this morning. First of all, you know what, as a middle-aged woman, I’m flattered. I’m flattered, okay?

“I don’t get those kind of compliments every day…”

But, she said, “I thought I was a little too old for him. Doesn’t he like interns?” she said.

She also explained she is happily married to her husband, and also, “Nobody in their right mind wants to cross Hillary Clinton.”