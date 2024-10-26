Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake responds to Bill Clinton’s ‘compliment’ with a zinger

By Bob Unruh

Kari Lake
Kari Lake

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, a former television news anchor and Emmy Award winner turned Republican nominee, has responded to former President Bill Clinton’s comment about her looks with a zinger.

She’s too old for him.

“Doesn’t he like interns,” Lake, in her 50s, said of Clinton, now rapidly approaching his 80s.

It started with Clinton, campaigning for the left, saying Lake believes “politics is a performance art.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But he conceded she was “physically attractive.”

Lake, seeking the Senate seat from Arizona, responded shortly after.

“I found out he actually paid me a compliment,” she explained to a rally audience. “He was here campaigning … he said I was physically attractive. I woke up to this news this morning. First of all, you know what, as a middle-aged woman, I’m flattered. I’m flattered, okay?

“I don’t get those kind of compliments every day…”

But, she said, “I thought I was a little too old for him. Doesn’t he like interns?” she said.

She also explained she is happily married to her husband, and also, “Nobody in their right mind wants to cross Hillary Clinton.”

 

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


2024 ElectionPoliticsWND News Center

Leave a Comment