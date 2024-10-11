A headline from an article by a Christian leader cites a specific number of Christians in America, saying this group is the key to the upcoming presidential election. But is that number accurate? And what is the truth about our current Christian cultural influence?

Dr. George Barna, director of the Cultural Research Center at Azusa Christian University and author of 60 books, helps us understand if we are succumbing or shaping society as Christ’s ambassadors, plus how many of us are really out there.

Barna’s most recent project is a no holds barred, realistic, objective and honest assessment of data that many “watchmen on the wall” believe God is giving us to wake us up in this time of crisis. He’s informing and inspiring us to be “salt” holding back decay plus awaken authentic Christ followers to be informed influencers and change agents before it’s too late!

We need a sense of urgency, so Barna is exposing counterfeit “Christians” and an “evangelical exodus” as many pastors avoid addressing “hot button” issues while church attenders simply enjoy sermons about books of the Bible but don’t apply the Scriptures to address extremely serious issues accelerating America’s moral decline.

How we desperately need this kind of brutal honesty today. Example: ICE (Immigration and Custom Enforcement) released its recent findings that 450,000 unsupervised criminal aliens are in America now, including 13,000 convicted or accused of murder! The media avoid or downplay these shocking figures, causing masses to treat “open borders” as no big deal when it is having a catastrophic effect on our society. And how we need accurate stats on the actual number of Christians in America so we can gauge their real impact in elections.

An accurate assessment

Major media polling tells us that about 40% of America’s adult population (representing about 90 million votes!) is “Christian.” Barna research shows the figure is inflated – it’s actually around 10% (representing maybe 30 million votes).

Sorry, vile rappers, scandalous “porn stars” and blasphemous entertainers who “love Jesus,” you don’t make the cut (but we pray you’ll repent and get right with a Holy God).

This data is surprising and sobering many who identify as evangelicals who may have illusions about our impact today.

Let’s break it down for the sake of clarity and realism.

When people are asked general questions like, “Are you a Christian?” millions respond in the affirmative because that’s their childhood experience; they attend periodic church services; they’re not Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu or Muslim, so, they surmise, they must be Christian or Catholic or some facsimile.

Back to basics

Barna pollsters ask specific questions that are more revealing in light of historic Christian beliefs. Identifying as an evangelical means salvation is by “grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone”; Jesus Christ is God incarnate; the Bible is divinely inspired as the revealed will of God; we are “born again” [converted as Jesus stated we must be (John 3:1-21)] when we repent and trust Jesus Christ and His sacrificial, substitutionary death on the Cross, “not by good works lest anyone should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9).

If we ask questions like the following, we find massive numbers of so-called

“Christians” who aren’t really Christians after all!

“Do you believe that Jesus is God? Is Jesus Christ the only way for a person to be forgiven and go to heaven? Is a person a Christian because he/she was baptized and confirmed? A person who is sincere in any religion will be saved, right? Is the Bible the actual Word of God? Are people basically good? Do all good people who go to church, pray, help the poor and do good deeds go to heaven? Since God is love most people go to heaven, but some like Hitler or Charles Manson probably end up in hell (if it exists), right? Most religions are similar, and if people are sincere God grants them eternity with Him in heaven after death.”

Brutal reality: From the clear teaching of Scripture, millions professing to be Christians are sadly deceived into believing these incorrect beliefs about salvation and eternal life and communicate (when asked) that they are Christians but are not and are in need of being evangelized!

Even Pope Francis recently said in Singapore: “All religions are paths to reach God. There is only one God and religions are like languages, paths to reach God.” Sorry, this is not scriptural!

Biblical worldview

Barna’s meticulous and objective research also reveals mind-boggling data showing scores of “evangelical Christians” failing to put their faith into action to impact society. Scores are neglecting, ignoring and tragically compromising commands and important aspects of the Christian life that bring light into darkness and preserve us from moral decay.

Examples

1. Only one-third of “evangelical Christians” have a biblical worldview.

2. 7 of 10 believe it’s best to follow instincts in decision-making.

3. 50% believe that all people are basically good, resulting in minimal intentional sharing of the transformative message of the gospel. (Note: Pope Francis declared this unbiblical belief on “60 Minutes” in May. “We are all fundamentally good. There are some rogues and sinners, but the heart itself is good.” Error!)

4. 25% accept lying when it’s in their best interests.

5. Millions accept abortion as legitimate. 50% of “Catholics” voted for the pro-abortion candidate in the last presidential election!

6. One-third choose not to vote, refraining from our duty as citizens to “render to Caesar” (Mark 12:17) as Jesus directed and modeled.

7. 6 of 10 don’t pay attention to news about government and politics.

8. Millions don’t engage in advancing God’s agenda by choosing to refrain from dialogue with others where they differ.

Call for SAGECONS

The Family Research Council, led by Tony Perkins, a man I deeply respect, is issuing a call for “Spiritually Active, Governance Engaged Conservatives.” It’s a clarion call for evangelical Christians to stand up and speak up on the issues of our day in order to change the hearts and minds of those surrounding us in our spheres of influence.

Many of you are aware of the Bullseye initiative, which is similar in its mission to equip informed influencers to speak courageously and confidently on the 30 hot-button issues we’re facing at this critical time in America’s history. Sixteen top leaders donated their time and ministry to put together 30 free, brief, compelling videos instantly available for pastors, politicians, youth leaders, parents, educators and everyone arising to take a bold stand and rescue those being swept up in deception on our watch. Simply go to larrytomczak.com and click on the Bullseye graphic and begin being mentored by leaders such as Dr. Michael Brown, Dr. Alveda King, Stormie Omartian, Dr. Che Ahn, Dr. David Barton and others. It’s all free.

Here’s the Deal: Dr. George Barna’s latest research project is certainly a needed “eye opener” with the coming election. May it jolt scores out of any complacency to get engaged, vote biblically and strongly but lovingly exhort all we can to see God’s purposes fulfilled in 2024.