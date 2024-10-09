Joe Biden, cast aside by Democrat party elites who then hand-picked Kamala Harris and stunningly handed her the party’s nomination for president, even though she’s never won a primary vote, is giving a good impression that he’s not happy with that decision.

Of course he announced at the time he was voluntarily dropping his campaign and endorsing Harris and telling everyone to support her.

But the appearances bely that.

For example, a report at Revolver.news explains that while Harris is desperately trying to assemble a reputation for herself that she would do better than Biden, a “new way” forward, he publicly locked her into all of his administration’s worst results. Like massive inflation, massive threats from illegal aliens, massive assaults on the pro-life community and Christians, more.

Democrats: “Kamala Harris wasn’t President, you can’t blame her for the last 3.5 years.” Literally Biden: “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/v2Tqc3rJMe — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) October 4, 2024

“She was a major player in everything we’ve done,” he pointedly noted.

And then there was the time Harris was critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ work regarding Hurricane Helene.

Biden pushed back with how he’s “been cooperative. … I talked to him again yesterday and I said — a — boy — I said I know you’re doing a great job. It’s being all — being done well, we thank you for it and I literally gave him my personal phone number to call, so I don’t know — there was a rough start in some places, but every governor — every governor — from Florida to North Carolina, has been fully cooperative and supportive and acknowledged what this team is doing and they’re doing an incredible job. But we got a lot more work to do.”

Biden, responding to screaming reporters trying to get him to attack Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with false claims he’s being political about #Milton and not chatting with Vice President Harris: “The Governor of Florida has been cooperative. He’s said he’s gotten all that he… pic.twitter.com/0q5tUxZptQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 8, 2024

Multiple times Biden, who rarely has appeared for questions from the press, has appeared on stage for questions at exactly the same time Harris had a campaign appearance scheduled.

Kamala yesterday: DeSantis is “playing political games” with Hurricane Milton Biden today: DeSantis “has been cooperative” and “is doing a great job.”pic.twitter.com/8MLaw4aODK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 8, 2024

He then doubled down on Harris’ full involvement in all his administration has done, which would appear to include the 21% inflation he’s allowed to hit consumers, the massive costs of food and fuel, the catastrophe at the southern border with millions of illegal aliens invading after President Donald Trump’s border security measures were trashed, and falling American reputation around the world, the threat of multiple wars, and more.

Biden just went on the view and confirmed that Kamala has been working with him on all things “foreign policy” and “domestic policy.” Kamala will never be able to distance herself from this failed administration. pic.twitter.com/vkbs9ODJ85 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 25, 2024

The Revolver report explained the Biden-bashes-Harris perspective: “You know a politician is desperate when they start attacking well-qualified, proven leaders and ‘natural disaster’ pros with cheap shots just to grab some airtime and look like they’re in control—or something like that. That’s exactly what a flailing and sinking Kamala Harris is doing right now, going after Governor Ron DeSantis, who could mop the floor with her and her lack of abilities. Kamala is crashing in the polls, and every interview she does turns into a disaster. She’s grasping at straws, desperately trying to generate some positive PR—and once again, that’s failing too. Especially after we saw how she ignored the devastated people of North Carolina. All she offered them was $750, then turned around and sent $160 million to foreigners in Lebanon. Shameful.”

The report noted Harris’ charged DeSantis is “playing politics” but Biden’s response was that DeSantis is doing great.

Biden also pushed Harris “under the bus” with his comments linking her closely to his administration’s record, the report said.