The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, which is seeking through Harris’ 2024 campaign to continue its leftist agendas for another four years and trillions of dollars, knew that the botched withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan would result in the deaths of Afghan allies, and deliberately abandoned them, a new report confirms.

It was the American Center for Law and Justice that pursued a Freedom of Information Act case against the government.

The organization pointed out that so far no one has been held accountable for the Afghanistan disaster created on the orders of the Biden-Harris administration, so it sought access to information about that decision-making process.

The results of the lawsuit included a number of documents, mostly redacted. But the ACLJ it found a copy a “summons” from Taliban terrorists that apparently was intended for, and delivered to, some of those who helped the U.S.

Translated from Arabic, it states: “This is a summons from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for Sayed Paida Gol Hashimi, Sayyid Hazargul Hashimi, and Hablulmatin Hashimi. Based on the accurate information of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, you all had worked very closely with the occupying forces of the United States – the American anti-Islamic forces in Bamyan province in recent years. Therefore, you are ordered to submit yourself to the nearest field office of the Islamic Emirate where you will be served to face justice within the legal framework of the Islamic Emirate. Your failure to surrender yourself will have serious consequences both to you and your family as all of you including your families will be severely prosecuted and punished under the Islamic law of the Emirate.”

The ACLJ reported, “The summons above illustrates the retribution inevitably faced by the Afghan allies we deserted. The Hashimis, like so many of our other Afghan allies, were essential in helping the United States during its time in Afghanistan. No doubt numerous families like the Hashimis were sent similarly threatening letters and required to turn themselves in to ‘face justice within the legal framework of the Islamic Emirate.'”

It continued, “Make no mistake, this would mean subjecting themselves to Shariah law. Remember that there is no innocence until proven guilty and not necessarily even a right to due process or a trial. It appears that the mind of the Taliban was already made up, and under Shariah law, the penalty is often death.”

“The fact that the State Department has this summons means that they knew, and we know they did nothing,” the ACLJ said.

The ACLJ cited a report dating to 2022 that confirms at least 242 reports of “reprisal killings” in Afghanistan after Biden and Harris withdrew American troops in a series of events that resulted in the terror-triggered deaths of 13 service members.

“Note also that a refusal of the Hashimis to surrender themselves to death meant that consequences would also be felt by their families,” the ACLJ said. “This could mean the ending of multiple generations of Hashimis solely for their willingness to cooperate with U.S. troops.”

The report said, “All this punishment is due to the United States promising to protect our allies and then abandoning them when it was most convenient. It is inexcusable that our own government officials and our media have proven so willing to obfuscate the abject failures of the Biden-Harris administration in Afghanistan – despite knowing the many resulting disastrous outcomes.”

The ACLJ pointed out that “summons” is dated only six days after the last U.S. troops left.

“The Taliban was already issuing legal threats to our allies before the jet trail of our military aircraft still lingered over,” the report said.

Further, it noted that after the pullout, “at least 600 Americans were abandoned for months behind enemy lines. Yet the Biden-Harris administration publicly stated it did not know how many Americans were left behind and admitted there were no plans to help Americans get out of Afghanistan.”

And there were “tens of thousands” of Afghan citizens who had helped the U.S., only to be “left behind to deal with a vengeful Taliban.”

“Furthermore, billions of dollars of advanced U.S. military equipment were also captured and still remain in the hands of the Taliban terrorists.”

Actually, some of that military gear now has been found in other terror-infested locations around the world. with the Taliban apparently selling off some of the excess vehicles, helicopters, planes and more that it does not need.