The state of Florida has sued the Biden-Harris administration for refusing to fulfill its obligations under federal law and verify immigration records.

That means that state officials cannot determine who is, and who is not, qualified to vote, leaving the integrity of election results unknown.

“Voting is a right granted to American citizens – not illegal immigrants or other noncitizens. The Biden-Harris administration has allowed millions of illegal immigrants into the country, and we must ensure that only citizens are on our voter rolls,” explained Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. “I am taking legal action against the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Mayorkas to ensure Florida is able to maintain the integrity of our state’s voter rolls.”

Cord Byrd, Florida’s secretary of state, added, “The Florida Constitution is clear that only citizens can vote in our elections. Florida is calling on the federal government to dismantle the barriers blocking the states from obtaining critical information needed to prevent non-citizens from voting in our elections. We are going to prevail in our effort to uphold the law and uphold the Constitution’s guarantee of one citizen, one vote.”

A report from Fox News explained the state contends the Department of Homeland Security is mandated to respond to inquiries from state and local governments seeking to verify the immigration status of anyone in their jurisdiction.

“Because the federal government is refusing to comply with these obligations and frustrating Florida’s ability to maintain the integrity of its elections, Florida files this suit,” the legal action charges.

The state explains it has “an obligation to maintain accurate and current voter registration records” and then cites the millions of illegal aliens, including criminals, that have come across America’s southern border under the Biden-Harris open borders agenda.

The program at issue is called Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements program, and is supposed to allow states to confirm the status of aliens.

“According to the lawsuit, DHS and Florida have an agreement to allow the state to use SAVE to verify immigration and citizenship status for people on the voter registration rolls. The lawsuit claims that Florida’s Department of State identified a number of individuals for whom it had evidence that they were not citizens, but couldn’t run a search via SAVE as it doesn’t have unique identifiers,” the report said.

And the feds refused to provide that necessary information, it charges.

“Thus, Florida has identified a subset of individuals for whom it cannot verify citizenship or immigration status through SAVE and for whom DHS refuses to verify citizenship or immigration status through other means,” the state charges.

The action seeks a court ruling that the feds, to be within the law, must provide Florida with responses.

The same issue already is in the courts, as a similar action by the state of Ohio seeks access to DHS databases that now are closed off to states.

The Biden-Harris White House is so dedicated to concealing the presence of noncitizens on voter rolls, it has sued both Alabama and Virginia over those states’ efforts to clean their voter lists of noncitizens.