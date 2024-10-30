A new report from Reuters has detailed how China’s President Xi Jinping put pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to change the official language used to describe the U.S. stance on Taiwan’s independence.

China claims ownership of Taiwan in its entirety, claiming China has historical rights to the democratically run nation, which was founded after the communist army defeated Nationalist forces in mainland China om 1949. The island was established as the Republic of China after the nationalists fled the mainland for Taiwan.

Reuters reported Xi had pressed Biden during a meeting last year in San Francisco, while he was in the U.S. for the 2023 APEC Summit. Xi requested Biden and his officials “tweak” the language used when the U.S. makes official statements about Taiwan.

Currently, in official statements, the U.S. says it “does not support” Taiwan’s independence. Xi wanted the U.S. to officially say “we oppose Taiwan Independence,” according to anonymous sources who spoke to Reuters.

The report goes on to note the U.S. has declined the suggestion to change, and aides of Xi have consistently followed-up on the request since then.

#BREAKING: President Joe Biden meets Xi Jinping in San Francisco, California pic.twitter.com/JIPWBk0a2K — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 15, 2023

Biden told reporters the point of his meeting with Xi was to get back to normal communication between the U.S. and China, including their respective military forces, and improve the relationship for the better.

“We’re not trying to decouple from China, but what we’re trying to do is change the relationship for the better,” Biden said, adding, “But I’m not gonna continue to sustain the support for positions where if I want to invest in China, we have to turn over all our trade secrets.”

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Wednesday in San Francisco to talk trade, Taiwan and fraught relations. It will be the first engagement in a year for the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies. pic.twitter.com/95IsLheKUR — The Associated Press (@AP) November 14, 2023

However, since then the relationship with China has soured, with the Biden administration’s move to fund a new arms package to Taiwan valued at $2 billion. The deal includes advanced missile defense systems, and China has vowed to take countermeasures.

We welcome #US government approval of arms sales of US$1.988 billion to #Taiwan, reaffirming its commitment to our defense under the #TaiwanRelationsAct & #SixAssurances. We’re determined to strengthen our self-defense capabilities & safeguard #TaiwanStrait peace. https://t.co/166h3ujqXV — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 26, 2024

China’s Foreign Ministry said the deal violated the one-China principle, undermined China’s sovereignty, and security interests, and strongly opposed it.

“The sales seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests, harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and send a gravely wrong message to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces. China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lodged serious protests with the U.S.,”\ the Ministry spokesperson said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry then accused the U.S. of undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and added the move goes against the commitment from U.S. leaders to not support Taiwan independence, and strains efforts to improve U.S.-China relations.

“China urges the US to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop the dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We will take resolute countermeasures and take all measures necessary to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.”

The U.S arms deal comes in the wake of blockade drills carried out around Taiwan by China recently, where key ports were completely cut off and the island surrounded.

On Thursday, Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te thanked the European Parliament for passing a motion on United Nations Resolution 2758, rejecting China’s distortion of the resolution, and condemning the ongoing incursions by China.

Greatly appreciate the @Europarl_EN’s overwhelming support for Taiwan in its motion opposing China’s distortion of UN Resolution 2758 to limit Taiwan’s international participation. Our shared values & commitment to peace bring us together, making our democratic umbrella stronger! https://t.co/oU5wO1N63o — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) October 25, 2024

According to Bloomberg, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense has formally signed off on a deal with the U.S. government which will allow it to purchase 1,000 attack drones from AeroVironment Inc. and Anduril Industries Inc., both U.S.-owned companies.

In response to the deal, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said “Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense” does not exist, and strongly opposed the military contact between Taiwan and the U.S., doubling down on China’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan.

“Taiwan is a province of China and there is no such thing as ‘Taiwan’s ministry of defense.’ China’s firm opposition to the military contact between the US and Taiwan is consistent and clear. The two US companies you mentioned and relevant senior executives in charge are under sanctions by China,” Lin said.