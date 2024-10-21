There have been some serious questions raised about the behavior of Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband, and now even a left-leaning personality is wondering why more reporters aren’t grilling him about the truth.

The Daily Mail reports Bill Maher, Real Time host, raised the issue.

The publication previously reported “Emhoff impregnated the family’s nanny while married to his first wife, allegedly slapped an ex-girlfriend at the Cannes Film Festival and was ‘inappropriate’ and ‘misogynistic’ at work.”

It was during a recent “Overtime” show that Maher noted the reporting.

Would the leftist media keep ignoring the issue, he wondered.

“And wouldn’t that make it look worse?” Maher asked.

UNDER THE RUG: The husband of Vice President Harris, Doug Emhoff, who was heralded by the media as a positive figure of masculinity, has been engulfed in controversy, and Bill Maher is raising questions about why the allegations are being ignored. https://t.co/cI0sCKHuPU pic.twitter.com/xNGIApCYwd — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 18, 2024

A statement after publication confirmed that Emhoff did have a relationship with the family nanny, which resulted in a pregnancy.

“What I’m saying if this becomes more credible and we don’t know yet. I mean, a lot of the conservative outlets still aren’t reporting it, so I wouldn’t go after anybody for not reporting it yet because these things have to be checked out. But if it becomes more credible, certainly on the level of Brett Kavanaugh, which was that kind of thing was reported by everybody pretty quickly,” Maher said. “Does the liberal media keep ignoring it?”

WND reported after the allegations had appeared, that Emhoff was asked about the claims, and did not deny them

It was the Daily Mail that now has updated its reporting on the man, who if Kamala Harris is elected, would be in the White House for four years.

It reported, “Doug Emhoff has dismissed bombshell stories that he slapped his ex-girlfriend and had an affair during his first marriage as a ‘distraction,’ but didn’t deny them. … Emhoff was asked by MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Friday whether the allegations about his personal life ‘p—–‘ him off. The Morning Joe host didn’t question him over the details or ask whether DailyMail.com reports about his past were true. Scarborough even reduced them to being ‘tabloid’ stories being pushed by Donald Trump and Republican critics. But Emhoff avoided the chance to slap them down and instead brushed them off while he insisting he was focused on his wife’s presidential campaign.”

The results of the Daily Mail’s investigations already have been reported.

Those include that he “forcefully slapped” a former girlfriend allegedly for “flirting” with another man.

That report came from three “friends” who confirmed that Emhoff “assaulted his ex-girlfriend.”

“The Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, 59, allegedly struck the woman in the face so hard she spun around, while waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France,” the report said. “One of her friends told DailyMail.com that the woman called him immediately after the incident, sobbing in her cab, and described the alleged assault.”

Earlier, it was reported that “Emhoff’s first marriage ended when he got his children’s nanny pregnant. The woman, Najen Naylor, 47, did not deny the story when approached by DailyMail.com at her home in the New York millionaires’ playground, The Hamptons,” the Daily Mail documented.

At that time, Emhoff said there had been “tough times” in his first marriage, because of “my actions.”

Finally, the newest report on Emhoff comes from interviews with former coworkers at California law firms where he worked.

He was considered “inappropriate” and “misogynistic” at the office, there were claims he hired an “unqualified” part-time model as legal secretary “because she was young … attractive,” and that he withdrew work benefits from women who didn’t flirt with him.

The Daily Mail also uncovered opinions that he was a foul-mouthed employee.