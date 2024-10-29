WASHINGTON – Billionaire Patrick Byrne, founder and former CEO of e-tailing giant Overstock.com, has been relentless – risking his life to expose the “shadow government’s” ongoing “soft-coup” against America and the Deep State’s elaborate and ongoing scheme to frame, incarcerate and eliminate GOP presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.

In his explosive memoir published earlier this year, titled “Danger Close: Domestic Extremist #1 Comes Clean,” Byrne reveals how he, the son of former GEICO chairman John J. Byrne, went from being one of the wealthiest men on the planet as Overstock’s CEO to being deemed by the Department of Homeland Security to be “Domestic Extremist #1.”

The whistleblower played an integral role in the “Russian collusion hoax,” a seditious scheme devised by a politically weaponized FBI to frame a sitting president, Donald Trump. The fictitious “Russia, Russia, Russia” scandal would go on to plague the Trump presidency with the wrongful indictment and incarceration of numerous members of his administration.

The federal government has given Byrne numerous ultimatums, warning him that speaking out about the seditious operation he was tasked to execute by the FBI would become a death sentence.

On top of that, Byrne is reportedly in hiding as he faces off in a legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems and a defamation suit filed by Hunter Biden. Byrne insists he has irrefutable proof of widespread voter fraud implemented to rig the 2020 election, some of which he presented in the Oval Office to Trump. His allegations prompted Dominion to slap him with a $1.7 billion lawsuit.

In September, the Venezuelan government put a $25 million bounty on Byrne, who subsequently “fled to Dubai,” reports Newsweek.

‘The Russia probe – I set it up’

Last summer, Byrne called this reporter, who had previously interviewed him, with an astounding admission. The wind blared through the phone’s speaker as if he were traveling at high speed in a car, or about to take flight in a helicopter.

“I worked with the Democrats on the Russia probe – I set it up,” he said, before abruptly hanging up the phone. Hours later, Byrne, the mysterious billionaire and mentee of Warren Buffett, sent this reporter a link to an exposé published by Capitol Times Magazine’s “Deep Capture” report. His hidden role with the government over the past decade must be widely reported to the masses to stop the steal and save America, he said.

“General Flynn says that the following story is the hypersonic missile,” Byrne wrote in a September 2023 text message to this reporter, accompanying a link to the 99-page report. “[Flynn] says the single most important thing for the country is getting this story digested… This is all true.”

Byrne summarizes his years-long involvements with the FBI, top law enforcement officials and Senate Judiciary dating back to 2005 in an extensive Q&A featured in the magazine, providing the most comprehensive insight in print of the James Bond-esque clandestine web in which he has been entangled.

Since the release of the Capitol Times Magazine report, the former Overstock CEO, once hailed as the “Messiah of Bitcoin,” has spoon-fed the public parts of his story, incrementally, through a series of interviews with various journalists as he reveals what he knows about the FBI’s attempt to seize control of the U.S. electoral system.

Excerpts of a video compilation of Byrne’s interviews, in which he discusses the ins and outs of “Operation Snow Globe” – a one-time Deep State plan to control Hillary Clinton had she become U.S. president – is an expedient medium through which the public can “digest” Byrne’s perilous crusade with the FBI, spanning more than a decade.

The hour-long video is now viral, but only on SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s X platform, since Big Tech continues to employ outright censorship on speech damaging to the permanent government.

‘Operation Snow Globe’

Like many Americans, Byrne grew up revering the FBI as the nation’s premiere law enforcement agency, traditionally one of the federal government’s most highly regarded institutions – at least, before it became increasingly clear that the Bureau had been “captured” at its highest levels by so-called leaders with a subversive and unconstitutional intent.

In 2005, Byrne began his first encounter with the FBI when he blew the whistle on Wall Street and the “mass crack in the financial system.”

“Hedge funds were looting hundreds of billions and probably trillions out of the system,” he told Capitol Times Magazine’s “Deep Capture” feature.

After his highly effective exposure of fraud on Wall Street, which had led to the 2008 banking crisis, the feds pursued Byrne to undertake another mission, and then another.

Willing to serve, the next assignment federal agents would present to Byrne was risky, but a relatively simple task that would turn his life upside down and, ironically, incite the Department of Homeland Security to designate him “domestic extremist #1.”

In December 2015, Byrne was assigned by FBI agents in New York to initiate “Operation Snow Globe.” The mission consisted of facilitating a sting of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton via entrapping her in a series of bribes.

Byrne was told he was to bribe Clinton with millions of dollars to keep the scandal-plagued former secretary of state on a “Bunsen burner.”

“They don’t want any attention brought to me,” Byrne states in the video that has been viewed 7.5 million times on X. “I bribed Hillary Clinton $18 million dollars.”

“I caused Hillary Clinton to be offered to take a bribe in mid-July of 2016 by the FBI. The FBI had me bribe – had me facilitate a bribe for Hillary Clinton, which I accomplished,” he explains.

“They also told me she had already taken one bribe for $20 million – and I got an $18 million bribe in her face and she took it. I’ve been shown the why – the bank records that show that she took it.

“So, they don’t want me – any attention being brought to me. That is probably why they omitted my name when they leaked the story.”

Byrne contends that when the FBI tasked him with bribing Clinton in late 2015, federal agents informed him that the Democratic presidential contender had already been compromised by accepting a bribe for millions of dollars from Turkey in a bid to entrap the former U.S. senator.

The Overstock CEO was to carry out the next step and facilitate the bribe with a “bagman” from Azerbaijan.

“I know what’s in the Durham report,” Byrne insists. “I facilitated a bribe for Hillary Clinton on Jan. 14, 2016, right here in this town on behalf of the FBI.

“They came to me on Dec. 1st, 2015, and they told me that Hillary Clinton had accepted a bribe from Turkey for $21 million. They told me that I would be working for a group in New York [with] FBI agents who had authorization to set Hillary Clinton up in a sting.

“The bagman from that other government was, I was to befriend and I was to get that person 10 minutes alone in a room with Hillary Clinton.

“I did,” said Byrne.

“On January 16, Hillary Clinton was in this town and she met in a way that was kept off her schedule and she accepted an $18 million bribe. General Barr knows this – Durham – they know. This is what’s behind it all.”

‘Scrubbed from the highest level’

Days after Clinton accepted the bribe from Byrne and met with the bagman, the FBI gave Byrne an ultimatum, recalls Byrne. There had evidently been a change of plans.

The “highest of levels” terminated the scheme to entrap Clinton with bribes, a ploy that could crush her electoral prospects. Instead, Clinton was to be installed as commander-in-chief, as long as she would abide by certain conditions.

“They came to me three days later and told me I ‘had to forget about it’ and ‘forget that ever happened,'” Byrne admonished. “\I said, ‘What are you talking about?’

“They gave me one excuse. They said – ‘Hillary is going to win – they decided upstairs and there’s nothing – nothing is going to be able to stop that now. She’s going to win and she’s going to send her people up to the FBI and they will ask who is part of investigating Hillary, and any of us who are part of it are going to be destroyed and that includes you too, Patrick.’ And so, this mission has been scrubbed from the highest level.

“I thought about that, and I said, ‘Yes, sir.'”

But the FBI was not done with Byrne – not yet. Hillary was scandal-plagued: In addition to the bribes Byrne has blown the whistle on, it was Clinton, not Trump, who had actually “colluded with the Russians,” as Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton explained in a video interview with WND.

“Two or three weeks later, I was back with three federal agents [in Salt Lake City, Utah],” Byrne said, noting, “I let them know, ‘This was not sitting well with me and I’d like to know why they had changed course.’

“We had almost a year before the election,” he continued. “They could have me and another person in front of a grand jury in a week and gotten her indicted.”

Bottom line: Clinton was going to be placed in the executive office only if she agreed to act as an arm of the shadow government, Byrne explained.

“They told me word for word, ‘Patrick, what’s really going on is this: President Obama has his people across the federal bureaucracy at this point, but especially the Department of Justice,” said Byrne.

“Hillary Clinton is going to be president for eight years, and nothing’s going to change that, but think of there being a ‘Bunsen burner’ within the Department of Justice,'” Byrne says the federal agents told him, verbatim. “That evidence about the two bribes you were part of gathering is going to be sitting on the Bunsen burner, and the hand on the Bunsen burner is going to be one of Barack Obama’s people.

“If Hillary is a good girl and defends Obamacare, that flame stays low. If she’s a bad girl and thinks for herself, it’s going to get turned up high that way. Barack Obama’s going to manage Hillary Clinton for the eight years she’s president, then she’s going to step down, and Michelle’s going to run, and, Patrick, that’s the plan.

“I was later to learn that this plan was called ‘Operation Snow Globe.’ Snow Globe we had, you know, Christmas kids get a little glass ball like a shake. And this was a snow globe they wanted Hillary Clinton, and a snow globe that Clinton, that Obama and Brennan and Comey could shake up anytime they wanted while she’s president. My bribe was the lure, it was the bait to lure her to step into that snow globe.”

The government continues to attempt to squeeze Byrne into compliance as he blows the whistle on foreign election interference.

In a video interview conducted in July 2022, Byrne revealed to this reporter that that he, Gen. Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell met with Trump in December 2020 for an emergency meeting. In the Oval office, Byrne presented the president with advisories issued by the Department of Justice and DHS, showcasing how U.S. electoral system had been hacked by Iran, which allowed Trump to invoke emergency powers.

In September 2023, five convicted Proud Boys leaders, four of whom were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, were sentenced to 22, 18, 17, 15 and 10 years in prison for their alleged roles in the U.S. Capitol demonstration on Jan. 6, 2021.

Byrne donated over $200,000 to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio’s legal fund and continues to assist with legal fees of January 6 defendants. In fact, Byrne has offered to pay the $350,000 of damages the Capitol building sustained. Along with whatever other charges J6 defendants typically face, assessments for the damages to the building left behind after the riot are often added.

In addition, as “Deep Capture” reports, “Byrne has publicly offered to face all non-violent charges from that day: those accused can say they did it because they listened to Byrne, and Byrne will agree to stipulate to this, on the condition he can defend himself in televised proceedings.”