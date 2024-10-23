It was only days ago that twice-failed White House wannabe Hillary Clinton was discussing how Democrats must control the information Americans have, through the press and social media.

Now one of her compatriots-in-arms in the agenda to make America over into the “just and equal society” they want has confirmed that agenda, with actions that including her ownership of The Atlantic, a far-left publication that repeatedly has done hit pieces on President Donald Trump, and her expressed interest in ownership of the New York Times: “Is it for sale?”

That person is Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and the inheritor of his billions.

She recently was on stage, talking about what she wants in America, and said:

“It was pretty obvious to me that we could build, we cou… you know we’d we’d build out in a very cross-disciplinary way, um our work capitol investing, policy and philanthropy. And we could do this work forever and ever and we could have the narrative overtaken by you know by someone who has a lot of power that’s complete contrary to us. And we could never get to the place where we could think we’re part of a more just and equal society and so it was obvious that if we could be part of the the creation of cultural narrative uh, that would that would enhance and amplify all the work that we’re doing.”

She continued, “These are early days for us but that’s the idea behind it. We want to inspire the kind of stories that we’d like to see told.”

She was sitting next to Kamala Harris when she described her agenda to control what information to which people have access.

WND previously has reported on Clinton’s related agenda.

She said, “Well I do think that, uhm, the, the press needs a consistent narr … I mean the, the press is not supporting Trump, blatantly, very persistently. The press is trying to be the press, be objective, reporting the facts… uhm. The press needs a consistent narrative about the danger that Trump poses, because you know people may still look at the dangers and say ‘I don’t care, doesn’t you know doesn’t affect me I’m going to vote for him, for X Y or Z’ but ok … But at least people need to be woken up and given the facts about what he has done, is saying and would do.”

Then the Daily Mail reported she wants control of social media, too.

She said in an interview on CNN that “we” could “lose control” if they don’t do enough to censor digital content.

Her agenda drew a backlash online, in fact.

“Democrats see the internet as a propaganda tool rather than a medium for the open exchange of information!!” warned Tom Callahan on social media.

The report explained, “Clinton called for the federal government to imitate states like California and New York to place more controls on social media.”

She charged, “We need national action and sadly our Congress has been dysfunctional when it comes to addressing these threats to our children.”

She continued, “[I]f the platforms, whether it’s Facebook or Twitter/X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, if they don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control.:”

Another social media participate said, “Who is ‘we’?”

Her earlier comments about control of the press pointed out she believes, “This is dangerous stuff! It starts online often on the dark web. It migrates. It’s picked up by the pro-Trump media. It’s then reported on by everybody which makes sure it has about 100% coverage and people believe it! So I don’t know what it’s going to be but it will be something and we will have to work very hard to make sure that it is exposed as the lie that it is.””

Of course, what Clinton and other leftists repeatedly have claimed is misinformation, disinformation and malinformation – with their demands that it be suppressed, is nothing more than a political opinion that contradicts her own political opinion.

