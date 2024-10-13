This was bizarre. SNL continued to pound Kamala and Joe Biden on their weekly comedy show this week.

This is something the state-run comedy show rarely does – attack corrupt, senile and bizarre Democrat politicians.

As Cullen Linebarger reported earlier – SNL brutally mocked Kamala Harris.

But what they are doing with Joe Biden is absolutely incredible for the far-left, typically stale weekend show.

On Saturday, comedian Dana Carvey once again played senile Joe Biden, shuffling onto the set and mumbling his words incoherently.

But last night they actually included their Biden character sniffing Kamala's hair!

This is something the fake news media has ignored for years!

Video via Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News.

this is freaking hysterical! I can’t believe SNL actually did a decent skit about what jokes Biden and Harris are. pic.twitter.com/8wiI0RmcIZ — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) October 13, 2024

Joe Biden has a long history of groping and sniffing women, children and babies.



For years The Gateway Pundit has reported on the dozens of times Joe Biden has been caught on camera in public grabbing, groping, sniffing, and rubbing women children and little boys.

Joe Biden is widely known to grope, caress and sniff women and children -- IN PUBLIC.

He even groped a little boy on camera not that long ago.

The fake news ignores this very obvious predatory behavior.

In March 2023, Catturd2 linked to a video of child abuse expert Anthony Zenkus describing the behaviors of a child predator. His talk is interspersed with clips of Joe Biden groping, grooming, petting, grabbing, holding women, children and little boys.

The mainstream media refuses to report on this obvious predatory behavior of Joe Biden. They would rather see children scarred for life than report honestly about pervert Joe Biden. Remember that the next time they try to lecture you.

The fake news will NEVER report on this. They've ignored this for years to protect Joe Biden and Democrats. What awful people.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!