A black podcast host told MSNBC host Alex Wagner Tuesday night that he found former President Barack Obama’s pitch for Vice President Kamala Harris “abhorrent.”

Obama spoke at a Pittsburgh-area campaign office for the vice president Oct. 10, where he urged black men to support Vice President Kamala Harris, while appearing to accuse them of sexism for being hesitant. Chad Fain, host of “The Realest Podcast Ever,” told Wagner he felt Obama was lecturing him and others to “get in line.”

“I was deeply offended,” Fain told Wagner. “And it felt like a moment where it was like, you N-words better get in line and do what we say.”

“The general tone of it was disgusting,” Fain added. “It was abhorrent. I didn’t respect it. I like nothing about it.”

A CNN poll released in late September showed Harris leading former President Donald Trump by 55% among black voters under the age of 60, compared to a 71% margin for President Joe Biden in 2020. A New York Times poll released Oct. 12 shows Harris leading Trump by 63% among black voters, compared to an 81% lead for Biden in 2020.

Trump, who garnered 12% support from black voters in 2020 according to a CNN exit poll, exceeded that level of support in some other general election polls, including August polls by CBS, which showed the former president getting 17% of black voters, and Fox News, which indicated 26% of black voters backed the former president.

Trump leads Harris by 0.8% in polls of Pennsylvania voters from Sept. 28 to Oct. 19, according to the RealClear Polling average. Harris leads Trump by 0.3% when independent candidate Cornel West, Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and Libertarian Chase Oliver are included as options in the surveys.

