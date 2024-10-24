(PRENSA LATINA) – “There are various ongoing activities this week to promote control of the disease and prevent its transmission”, said Deputy Minister of Promotion and Epidemiological Surveillance, Max Enríquez.

He told a press conference that this year the campaign will focus on eliminating mosquitoes so that all levels of government in regions subject to mid to high disease risk foster a gamut of actions, from clinical management of patients to the delivery of essential inputs to keep insects at bay.

This way, health authorities seek to eliminate breeding grounds, while protecting individuals.