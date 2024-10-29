When COVID-19 came out of its Chinese home, probably a lab where technicians were working to make bat viruses more transmissible and more deadly, it quickly started killing people.

Shots, although more a treatment than an actual vaccine, were developed and approved for emergency use because they still were considered experimental.

Millions of people took the shots, many voluntarily. But millions more were ordered to take them, and one of those populations now may be in line for relief from the sometimes lethal side effects of those injections.

It is the Washington Examiner that has reported on a proposal by U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., for the University Forced Vaccination Student Injury Mitigation Act.

It would order colleges and universities that ordered their students to take part in the medical experiment to pay for injuries caused by the shots.

It would require the compensation under penalty of those schools losing federal funds from the Education Department.

“If you are not prepared to face the consequences, you should have never committed the act,” Rosendale announced in a statement about his plan.

“Colleges and universities forced students to inject themselves with an experimental vaccine knowing it was not going to prevent COVID-19 while potentially simultaneously causing life-threatening health defects like Guillian-Barre Syndrome and myocarditis. It is now time for schools to be held accountable for their brazen disregard for students’ health and pay for the issues they are responsible for causing.”

The plan would allow students to seek reimbursement for costs by providing a request, documentation of the shot, its link to a health issue, and an accounting of medical expenses.

The Examiner noted that conditions including myocarditis, pericarditis, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, Guillian-Barre Syndrome, and other diseases that the secretary of education determines are associated with a COVID-19 vaccine would be covered.

The report pointed out that at least 17 colleges or universities even today are demanding students accept the COVID-19 shots in order for them to be enrolled.

“Countless college students have been injured by COVID-19 vaccinations,” charged Lucia Sinatra, of No College Mandates, which organizes opposition to the requirement that students be part of medical experiments.

One of the well-known fact-checking organizations online, though leftist in its leanings, even conceded that a study of “around 99 million people” revealed multiple potential side effects from the shots.

“A study published Feb. 12 in the journal Vaccine reported on an international group of more than 99 million people who received COVID-19 vaccines, primarily finding links to known rare side effects. The study largely focused on the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which have been widely given in the U.S., as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was never authorized in the U.S.,” the report said.

Among the problems? “Myocarditis and pericarditis, conditions involving inflammation of the heart muscle and lining.”

The scientists and physicians who promoted the shots still say that they believe the benefits of the shots outweigh the risks involved in taking them.

Also linked to the shots has been acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, or ADEM, an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, that report said.

The plan so far has attracted nominal support in the House, and even it if passes there, it likely would face opposition from Democrats in the Senate. However, the November election is only days away and such plans often are reintroduced in a subsequent Congress to take up, possibly with a different political alignment.