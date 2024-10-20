It can be called breathtaking, because it’s exactly that on all levels.

Every breath you take is packing an astonishing secret for your life not only at the present moment, but also for your glorious future, according to the best-selling author of a brand-new, inspiring book probing countless mysteries, including many from the Bible.

“We may not realize it, but every single breath we take should be filling us with amazement and hope because it’s not merely a physical action, it’s actually broadcasting a secret and impressive message from the Bible that few people ever consider,” says Joe Kovacs, author of “REACHING GOD SPEED: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything.”

“To unlock the mystery, we have to use the divine keys that are provided in the Bible itself.”

Those keys, says Kovacs, are verses broadcasting concepts that, once linked together, allow people to make the jump from the human speed of understanding to what he calls “God speed,” another way of referring to the spirit level of divine wisdom.

“Here are some of the simple keys that will help unlock not only the hidden message in every breath we take, but in countless other areas of life we experience on a daily basis,” says Kovacs.

“The first is Romans 1:20, which explains God’s invisible attributes, eternal power and divine nature ‘have been clearly seen since the creation of the world, being understood through what he has made.’ So we know just by examining anything in our created world, we can understand more about God and His Master Plan.

“Another is Isaiah 46:10, which tells us that God declares ‘the end from the beginning.’ What this indicates is that God is telling us the end of the story, the conclusion of all things, right from the start. So as we study not only the Bible, but everything we deal with in life, we can see an obvious pattern of the final outcome of events being revealed from the beginning.

“Yet another key is Matthew 13:34: ‘Jesus told the crowds all these things in parables, and he did not tell them anything without a parable.’ Millions already know that Jesus employed the parable teaching method, using stories and symbols to hide His message from the general populace of the world, but to reveal it to His true disciples with eyes to see and ears to hear. But what is often missed is that Jesus ‘did not tell them anything without a parable.’ In other words, everything is a parable. Not only is there a human, physical meaning to everything, there is an additional meaning on the spirit level of God speed.”

Once these dots are connected, the author says, it becomes fairly simple to decode virtually anything, including the hidden message inside our human breathing.

“We already know inhaling fresh air into our lungs is what keeps us alive from moment to moment,” says Kovacs. “If our breathing completely stops, we physically die rather quickly. So breathing is a natural form of life support. Why is this? Because breath itself comes from God (it’s actually a representation of God), and He’s loaning it to us on a temporary basis in our current bodies made of dust.”

“To understand this, let’s go back to the beginning to be reminded of our ancient past: ‘And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being’ (Genesis 2:7 NKJV).

“The Book of Job also notes: ‘The Spirit of God has made me, and the breath of the Almighty gives me life’ (Job 33:4 CSB).

“Thus, breath represents the Spirit, the very presence of God, providing us life not only in the present, but the future as well. It’s easy to understand how breath sustains us now in our physical bodies. But if we read Genesis 2:7 again, keeping in mind how God declares the end from the beginning, we’re actually being told the conclusion of our story.”

“The verse is shouting to us our personal future. Because there’s a resurrection coming. When we listen at God speed, it says our Creator shall lift us out of the ground (our bodies, the dust of the earth) and breathe the breath of life back into us, raising us to life again to become a LIVING BEING. An eternally alive member of God’s own family. This is the good news that millions of people don’t focus on, and yet we’re reminded of this magnificent future event every few seconds with every breath we take!”

This breathtaking understanding is just one of hundreds of mysteries unlocked in “Reaching God Speed,” which features a myriad of stunning revelations, as the book:

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of “the beast,” “the number of the beast” and “the mark of the beast”

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place “on the third day,” why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds “returned,” and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There’s something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions “three days” in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from “Let there be light” and “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” There’s much more to the beginning than you’ve ever imagined. Plus hundreds more …

