Democrats in the leftist city of Denver, in the leftist state of Colorado, have learned they can’t quite escape all the election laws yet.

Already, the party’s elite in the state led by radical left Gov. Jared Polis, and governed by a Democrat-majority legislature and all-Democrat state Supreme Court, have tried to remove President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot.

They were publicly humiliated with a scolding from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Now, a report from the Denver Gazette documents how they planned an Election Night party at ReelWorks Denver, at 1399 35th St.

But that is virtually the same place at which the city has located a polling place.

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez pointed out that state law requires a polling location “be free of electioneering all of Election Day.”

He said if the Democrats didn’t move their party, a lawsuit would be needed against the party.

Then a change was made.

“We have worked out arrangements to ensure that every voter has an opportunity to vote at Reelworks/Tracks while Colorado Democrats gather at another exciting location with friends, colleagues, and fellow Coloradans. We’re looking forward to a smooth election night,” said a joint statement from Lopez and Shad Murib, head of the Colorado Democratic Party.

Lopez, when he discovered the plans for a Democrat party at the same place as a polling station, had concluded that was illegal.

“Lopez wrote that holding the election night watch party constitutes electioneering and that if the Democratic Party didn’t find an alternate location for its watch party, his office would need to explore all available remedies to comply with election law ‘up to and including litigation,'” the report said.

Lopez said, “While we would [love] to be an accommodating partner, when it comes to protecting the integrity of elections, the safety of voters and poll workers, and the nonpartisan reputation of our office, we simply cannot negotiate what election law dictates.”

Tracks actually sits as 3500 Walnut, but Lopez noted the city’s leased space for a polling location, technically at 1399 35th, is “nearest where your party attendees would enter.”

The state limits “electioneering,” which is what a partisan party would be considered, within 100 feet of “a polling center.”