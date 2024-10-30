The last week before the 2020 presidential election–a time during which candidates traditionally kick their campaigns into higher gear before the big day–it was surprising to see Biden take the week off.

As voters did their thing on Election Day, what initially appeared to be a clear win for Trump late into the night evolved into an election ultimately decided by mail-in ballots that overwhelmingly favored Joe Biden. But the fact that Biden took his pack off during that most important week before Election Day, created a sense of discomfort among supporters of President Donald Trump. It caused one to wonder whether Biden and/or his team knew something the rest of us did not.

That vote resulted in giving Biden free reign for four years to leave his imprint upon America. Considered a moderate at the time, Biden quickly executed a sharp course change to the left for America’s ship of state. Not only has this course change resulted in the undermining of our traditional values, but it has also ruined our economy, created a national security threat by opening our borders and disrupted any sense of national unity.

The more damage Biden did to the country, the more troubling it became as to why he ever took what is perhaps the most important week in any presidential campaign race to hide in his basement. But a recent article by StopBogusBallots.com (SBB) might offer some insight on Biden’s act of basement confidence and how his win could have been achieved.

Understanding SBB’s claim requires understanding the important security difference between in-person and mail-in ballots. SBB explains that the way the latter works allows those harboring nefarious intentions to do so.

While we have long been assured that both these forms of voting are secure, one is and one is not as far as establishing a chain of custody is concerned. When we cast our vote in-person, we inject our vote into the system where it remains safe and secure. However, there is no similar chain of custody for mail-in ballots getting injected into the system. It is this difference that causes SBB to make the following shocking declaration concerning the Nov. 5 election:

“The 2024 election will be stolen by LEGAL mail-in ballots, to LEGAL voters, at LEGAL addresses – which are undeliverable, because that person has moved, died, or that address cannot receive mail. NGOs will gather these loose ballots and vote them for the Left.”

The SBB has established the bona fides to make such a declaration.

Following the 2020 presidential election, SBB used its “quantum-speed Fractal technology” to compare voter rolls against 2021 property tax rolls. This technology is probably most simply described as providing a capability to super enhance the collection and sorting of certain data.

What it revealed, however, was that “the numbers of anomalous addresses from which mail-in ballots could originate exploded.” Interestingly, it also revealed that a whopping 97% of these ballots were cast in favor of the Left. Obviously, such results suggest something is amiss.

The team using the quantum-speed fractal technology was a first-ever effort to do a time-series analysis on voter roles that apparently led to another astonishing claim to be made. Active players involved in this process of collecting undeliverable ballots and then injecting them into the voting system as a vote for the left are NGOs.

Mail-in ballots are a preferred method for them to achieve their nefarious purpose. SBB demonstrates its independence on the issue, reporting the reasons for the heavy liberal support are twofold: 1) leftists target NGOs to so manipulate them, registering “migrants and illegal aliens in locations that are not homes,” and 2) Republicans lack the same level of sinister creativity.

It appears that early voting in the 2024 election is already hitting record highs, meaning the impact of mail-in ballots will probably not be as prominent as it was in 2020.

In 2020, States United Action. a nonpartisan 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization was established with a mission to protect our elections and our democracy. In reality, it is more of a left-leaning election law organization determined to undermine any illegitimacy claims concerning the 2020 presidential election.

There is no indication yet whether this group has challenged SBB on its findings. But it is somewhat comforting to know, based on SBB’s new expertise, any effort to impact the 2024 presidential election – as we now learn may well have been done in 2020 – will receive a quantum-speed challenge.