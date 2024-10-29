(THE BABYLON BEE) – Trump says he’s not a Nazi but let’s face it, he totally is. He held a literal Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. It’s undeniable! Can you spot all the signs of fascism?

• You’ve heard of swastikas, but have you heard of the six-pointed star of fascism? Here it is, proudly on display!

• This man is holding a sign to round up the Jews for Trump. Never again!

• Literally everyone in attendance is a Nazi, but especially this guy. We think his name is Neil.