A series of advertisements exposing the dangers of transgender mutilation for minors in some key swing states have been rejected by CBS and its parent company, Paramount.

Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan’s Medicaid records along with Wisconsin’s medical records show that taxpayer dollars are being spent on sex change procedures for minors diagnosed with gender-related identity disorders, the ads show. CBS and Paramount declined to provide specific reasoning to CatholicVote as to why the advertisements were denied from being shown on platforms, according to an email first obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Paramount S&P has declined the spot submitted yesterday,” a Paramount ad sales executive stated in the email first obtained by the DCNF.

“Taxpayers, especially parents, deserve to know that they are paying for devastating and permanent surgeries that destroy the healthy body parts of children,” president of CatholicVote, Brian Burch, told the DCNF. “CBS and Paramount have been particularly aggressive in pushing transgenderism in mass media, so why would they be afraid to discuss what that means in reality for everyday families whose kids are receiving their pro-transgender messaging?”

Medicaid data found that in Pennsylvania, 97 young girls have had their breasts fully removed, while 14 minor females underwent procedures to remove their uterus, otherwise known as hysterectomy surgery, the Pennsylvania ad states. Penis amputation surgeries also occur for young boys trying to make themselves into girls.

The state of Pennsylvania spent a total of $16.7 million in funding child sex change surgeries and other related procedures from the years 2015 to 2022. A request submitted by Pennsylvania Families Institute (PFI) found that the Pennsylvania’s Human Services Department invested millions “on sex reassignment and transition related services and drugs for service.”

Wisconsin medical records showed that 86 female minors underwent the process of fully removing their breasts, while 12 adolescent girls experienced hysterectomies, the Wisconsin ad notes. In Michigan, Medicaid data shows that 35 young girls had mastectomies, while seven underwent hysterectomies, according to the ad.

Nevada spent $12.5 million over the span of the years 2015 to 2023 for “transgender medical services.” The state used Medicaid and Nevada Check Up (NCU) to fund the different services.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris supports the taxpayer-funded sex change operations, the video ads claim. Following this statement, each ad closes with “A vote for Harris, a vote for medical experiments on kids.”

In a September analysis of CBS’ flagship production, CBS Evening News, it was discovered that 94% of the coverage for Harris was positive, according to the Media Research Center. On the contrary, former President Donald Trump’s coverage was found to be 77% negative from CBS.

“Either CBS is covering for Kamala Harris, or they are too scared to tell the truth about what’s happening,” Burch told the DCNF.

Paramount’s leadership team, including members on the board of directors, previously made donations to Biden and Harris, along with other Democrats. The Paramount Global CEO and president and CEO of CBS, George Cheeks, donated to the Biden campaign, Biden Victory Fund, Pennsylvania Democratic party and a Democratic Senator from Georgia during the 2020 election cycle.

Paramount did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the DCNF. The Harris Campaign did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

