A Democrat operative is on video, and explains the process for influencing the results of an election.

“So think about it like this: if we’re going to steal an election – Let’s say Georgia is the perfect example. If you’re going to steal an election here, you’re not going to go to the outside of a Democratic Party, right? They’re not going to go outside of Atlanta or outside of Metro Atlanta and change the numbers in Republican counties. Right? Because that s*** would just be too obvious. Change the numbers in your own county. You gonna fluctuate these numbers because it will just look the same.”

The video has just been released by Steve Crowder, and features the comments of Joel Caldwell, director of operations for The Coalition For The People’s Agenda in Georgia.

CAUGHT ON TAPE: Democratic Operative Details Potentially Illegal Ballot Harvesting Schemes Used to Rig American Elections; Appears to Admit 2020 Election Fraud Took Place in Georgia MugClub Army – please be aware of this type of activity ahead of Election Day! Send ALL tips and… pic.twitter.com/3pqNOhX66y — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 28, 2024

Crowder noted the comments, “caught on tape,” including statements about “potentially illegal ballot harvesting schemes used to rig American elections.”

He said the comments appear to suggest fraud happened in Georgia.

A report in the Gateway Pundit, which published a transcription of the entire interview, said Caldwell “can be seen explaining to an undercover female how members of his party are stealing elections from Republicans.”

“During his lengthy discussion, Joel Caldwell, the director of operations for The Coalition For The People’s Agenda in Georgia explains how elections are stolen, by using a variety of methods, from kicking Republican poll watchers out of the State Farm Arena in 2020 because of an alleged water main break, to ballot harvesting in nursing homes, to verifying the 2000 Mules movie was accurate, while admitting he believes he was able to identify a union member’s vehicle that was seen in the Dinesh D’Souza movie based on True the Vote’s research,” the report said.

He referenced a situation in Georgia in 2020 when officials said they had to suspend ballot counting for a time because of water leak in the building. They resume later, and found enough ballots for Joe Biden to give him the victory.

“And they was out in the parking lot when I guess they told them they could come back in. Or they was out in the parking lot and they was going to go back to headquarters. And so the Republicans left, the Republican watchers—They all left. And so after they left, the Democrats went back in there and started counting. So that’s the videotape. You see them when they’re walking back in, pulling the s*** out from underneath the tables. And during that hour… And then the other thing, the The other part was that when they were counting, I think during that hour, that stretch of that, it was only less than 100 votes was counted for Trump. And just statistically, you’re downtown, there’s going to be more than 100 votes for Trump,” he said.

“That’s what happened in 2020 because that’s when them ballots, they started stuffing them ballots, and people are stuffing those ballots, and they got videotape of ’em, but nobody’s talks about it. That’s why Trump is making that big deal about it. You see it on videotape. It’s like, Come on. We see the man pull up and put 100 ballots in his box. You know, you can’t do this s***. Groups were paying people to do just that. Drop off ballots, go around and collect ballots, collect absentee ballots, drop ’em and forge ’em.”

Also explained was the need to “inflate” voter numbers, so that it’s not a red flag when Democrat vote totals suddenly rise.

And the focus would be on Democrat districts, he said.

“That’s why the Republicans are always trying to fight the ballot. You know—that’s all—that’s the argument of the whole thing is because Republicans, they’re the ones who put out that stuff. So, they want to do like ID, voter ID and stuff. Democrats are fighting voter ID laws. So, you know, it’s a two-sided thing. That’s what they fighting over. Republicans are trying to say, like, ‘Hey, look, we got the proof of this s***.’ And then the Democrats are like, ‘Well, we don’t want voter ID laws and we want to make more like so you can just drop your ballot off. Online voting. Different things that they try to come up with.”