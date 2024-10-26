Radio host Charlamagne Tha God argued Friday that former President Donald Trump operates beyond what he called “the laws of white privilege.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said during a Thursday rally that Trump would seek revenge on his “enemies” if he wins a second term. Charlamagne, on “The Breakfast Club,” reacted to her remarks by agreeing, adding Trump would also likely focus on resolving his legal issues if reelected.

WATCH:

“I said that so long ago. Donald Trump will be in there looking for revenge. Not only that, he’s gon’ be in there, you know, pardonin’ his self, tryin’ to get out of all his legal trouble,” Charlamagne said before co-host Loren LoRosa cut him off to ask if Trump has the ability to pardon himself.

When radio host Hugh Hewitt asked Trump on Thursday whether he would pardon himself or fire special counsel Jack Smith upon beginning his potential second term in office, the former president asserted he would immediately fire Smith.

“I’m sure he can [pardon himself],” Charlamagne said. “There’s nothing that he can’t do.”

Smith is currently prosecuting Trump on four counts of allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results on January 6, 2021.

“The law is some magical stuff when you ain’t black, ain’t it?” LoRosa asked.

“No. No. I’m telling you, Donald Trump different. Like, Donald Trump has even defied the laws of white privilege. I’ve never seen anything like it, ever,” Charlamagne answered. “Like, Donald Trump, he out white-mans the biggest white man. I’m not even joking; he’s the greatest white man that ever lived. He is the Frankenstein monster of white supremacy. I never seen anything like that.”

Judge Tanya Chutkan released redacted documents of Smith’s evidence against Trump on Oct. 18, consisting of four heavily redacted appendix documents totaling over 1,800 pages filed in the public docket. Trump objected to publishing the materials so close to the election, but the judge argued it would be “election interference” not to release them.

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said on Oct. 18 that he couldn’t “think of any precedent where a court has released something … two weeks and change before our presidential election.”

Chutkan also published Smith’s lengthy motion on presidential immunity on Oct. 2, which described the evidence the special counsel plans to introduce at trial.

