One of the first agendas Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pursued when they took office was to open America’s southern borders by trashing all of President Donald Trump’s security measures, such as wall construction and the “Remain in Mexico” practice.

The result, by now, has been a tripling of child sex trafficking, according to a new report.

It is the Washington Stand that wrote about Free Press investigations that have confirmed that child sex traffickers now routinely use the web, Facebook, TikTok and OnlyFans, to promote their businesses.

They use “photos of scantily clad women or girls whose faces are not in the photo, so that their ages are unclear,” the report said.

The documentation says ads for child sex have exploded since Biden and Harris took office, and more than 90% promote sex with migrant children.

“Each week, we track over 12,000 ads for women in Houston, 2,600 in San Antonio, 3,500 in Austin, and 14,000 in Dallas,” a source told the publication.

“Nearly all of my sex-trafficking rings now are migrant girls. The ads exploded within the first three months of the border being open. We started noticing new sites and ads in Spanish. That was very few before. Then sites dedicated to Latino girls popped up everywhere.”

The traffickers operate this way, the original report said. They are Mexican, Salvadorian, Cuban, and Venezuelan gangs and force women and young girls to cross the border by promising them good jobs in America.

After the crossing comes the prostitution, which traffickers tell them is required to pay off their debts.

The report said sex trafficking is not new, but it has tripled since Biden and Harris took office.

Before Biden and Harris the government helped some 625 migrant minors who escaped trafficking a year; after they took office it surged to 1,143, then 2,226 and most recently, 2,148 through three quarters of a year.

The report pointedly noted the Democrat candidate for president, Harris, “During her time in the U.S. Senate, Harris sponsored a bill that would have prevented Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from arresting or deporting illegal immigrants already in the U.S. who claimed to sponsor an ‘unaccompanied minor child’ (UAC), even if the sponsor had been convicted of crimes such as child sexual abuse.”

When the bill failed, she pushed the same language into a Department of Homeland Security funding plan.