The People’s Republic of China is celebrating 75 years since its founding by Chinese Communist Party dictator Mao Zedong, whose policies resulted in the deaths of up to 80 million Chinese citizens.

Nationalist Kuomintang forces were defeated by the Communist army in 1949 after a bloody 20-year civil war, with many fleeing to Taiwan.

During an address at a celebration banquet for the nation’s founding, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for opposition to “separatist activities” of those who continue to support the independence of Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory through its “One China Principle,” and Xi reiterated his desire to “reunite” China with the democratically run Taiwan, whose President Lai Ching-te has been labeled as a “dangerous separatist.”

“Achieving complete national reunification is the common aspiration of the Chinese people … It is an irreversible trend, a matter of justice, and it is in accordance with the popular will. No one can stop the march of history … Taiwan is sacred territory for China. People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have blood ties, and these family ties will always be stronger than others,” Xi said.

"People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are connected by blood," Xi said during his annual speech to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

On Monday during an address to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi expressed his gratitude to “friendly” countries and “international friends” who support the development of China.

Xi stressed the need for a united China.

“The great motherland and great nation nurtured by over 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, have always been the deepest and most enduring emotional ties of all the Chinese people. On this vast, beautiful, and fertile land, people of all ethnic groups share a common homeland, China; a common identity, the Chinese nation; a common name, Chinese; and a common dream, realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Xi said.

While Xi calls for peace and unity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a different message to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday, saying Taiwan will return to its “motherland” of China.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. This is the history and the reality. The complete reunification of China will be achieved. Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland,” Wang said.

Wang argued there are declarations that declare Taiwan as part of China, and which decreed all territories stolen by Japan, including Taiwan and the Ponghu Islands, should be returned.

“This constitutes an important part of the post war international order. Right here … 53 years ago, the 26th session of the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority, deciding to restore all the rights of the People’s Republic of China at the UN, to recognize the representatives of the government of the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN,” Wang said.

Wang added that representatives of Taiwan should be “expelled””from the UN, and doubled down on the resolution giving China sovereignty over Taiwan.

“It made clear that there is no such thing as ‘two Chinas’ or one China, one Taiwan. On this matter of principle, there is no gray zone, or room for ambiguity,” Wang said.

FM Wang Yi elaborated on China's position on the Taiwan question at the General Debate of the 79th Session of UNGA:

– Taiwan being an inalienable part of China’s territory is both the history and the reality.

– Taiwan being an inalienable part of China's territory is both the history and the reality.

– There is no gray zone or room for ambiguity when it comes to this matter of principle.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement prior to the UNGA, calling the Chinese views on the resolution distorted, and stated China is attempting to “mislead international opinion.”

The ministry further stressed points regarding the resolution which threatens peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan states the resolution does not exclude it from engaging with the UN, and urged the UN to remain neutral, and to allow Taiwanese nationals and journalists to enter UN premises for visits, meetings, and newsgathering activities.

“MOFA reiterates that UNGA Resolution 2758 does not mention and therefore has nothing to do with Taiwan. The resolution neither reflects nor equates to China’s “one China principle,” nor does it block Taiwan from participating in the UN system or other international organizations. MOFA strongly condemns China’s continued malicious distortion of the resolution in attempts to mislead international opinion. It calls on the international community to jointly oppose China’s false narratives and urges the UN Secretariat to actively uphold the principle of universality embodied in the UN Charter, honor its commitment to leave no one behind, and promptly allow Taiwan’s participation,” the ministry said.