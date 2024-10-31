The deceptions that have come out of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration have not been scarce. Remember when Biden assured Americans his son, Hunter, had done nothing wrong? Hunter Biden’s now awaiting sentencing on felony tax and gun convictions.

Then there’s the administration’s often-repeated falsehood the southern border is secure.

And that Bidenomics “is working,” as consumers have faced inflation of more than 20% since they took office.

And the misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act,” which didn’t reduce inflation.

And many more.

Now there’s the old motif that the administration has been transparent, and ethical.

A report from Fox News notes that a watchdog organization now is citing ethical failures that have been uncovered in the White House, in the Department of Interior, in Health and Human Services, in the Department of Energy, in the Environmental Protection Agency, in the Department of Commerce, in the State Department, and more.

The evidence is from Protect the Public’s Trust and confirms that the Biden-Harris regime’s claim to be the “most ethical and transparent” administration ever is just a “myth.”

“From its onset, the Biden-Harris administration promised to ‘bring transparency and truth back to government,’ per then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki,” the organization’s report explains.

“Psaki also claimed that President Joe Biden ‘is committed to ensuring we have the most ethically vigorous administration in history.’ However, the administration and its executive branch agencies have often failed to live up to these high ideals, and the myth of a scandal-free administration is just that: a myth,” the report confirmed.

The report confirms that, just inside the White House sphere of influence, there have been ethical questions in the Office of White House Counsel, the National Archives and Records Administration and more.

There were charges Biden’s White House lawyers “were acting as his personal attorneys amid the investigation into mishandling of classified documents,” Fox reported.

Further, allegations were made that press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre violated the Hatch Act and questions were raised over Psaki’s “apparent conflict of interest while looking to leave federal service for a high-salary television job.”

The biggest flop?

“No agency has lost so much credibility during the Biden-Harris administration” as his Health and Human Services, the report explains.

“As it took the reins amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden-Harris HHS disregarded ethical and scientific integrity principles as it issued far-reaching recommendations governing nearly every aspect of Americans’ lives. PPT exposed a number of potential violations and filed several complaints against appointees in the department and its component agencies to help preserve what little remains of the public’s trust.”

Interior was called out for “cutting ethical corners in favor of special interest policies” and Energy gave DOI a “ruin for its money,” the report charges.

“Ethics issues in the Biden-Harris administration didn’t end with Hunter Biden and the president’s family,” elaborated Michael Chamberlain, of PPT, in an interview with Fox.

“Despite their claims to be the most ethical in history, we’ve documented possible ethics violations in most of the Cabinet-level agencies, including confirmed Hatch Act violations, conflicts of interest, and all the hazards that come with having a revolving door between official D.C. and well-connected activist groups.”

He said Americans should be wary of anyone trying to “paint this as a ‘scandal-free’ administration.”