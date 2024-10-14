(REUTERS) — An Argentine claim that European contact brought civilization to the Americas has provoked rebukes from across Latin America, where heated debates often flare up over the era’s contested historical legacy.

Commemorating Christopher Columbus’ landing in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492, the office of Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei posted on social media on Saturday that the Italian explorer’s arrival introduced enlightenment to the region.

Hoy, 12 de octubre, celebramos el Día de la Raza en conmemoración de la llegada de Cristóbal Colón a América, un hito que marcó el inicio de la civilización en el continente americano. pic.twitter.com/ZPYvP0UcFN — Casa Rosada (@CasaRosada) October 12, 2024

“It marked the beginning of civilization in the American continent,” the post boasted, accompanied by a slick video set to triumphant music.