The Democrats’ lawfare war against President Donald Trump has been waged by multiple attackers.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who attacked Trump’s business operations and got a leftist judge to fine him nearly half a billion dollars for what expert witnesses described during trial as ordinary business practices, was part.

It’s on appeal, but evidence shows James spoke openly about her scheme to attack Trump before she took office.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who took business misdemeanors for which the statute of limitations already had expired and called them felonies because they were in pursuit of some other, unspecified, counts, got a leftist jury to deliver guilty verdicts to 34 charges.

It’s on appeal, but the evidence shows Bragg had publicly speculated about his plans to prosecute Trump before he took office.

Now there’s confirmation from a congressional report that Fani Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney who created a list of organized crime charges against Trump and a dozen others, was another.

She also talked about prosecuting Trump before she took office, and presumably before there was evidence to support her eventual charges.

It is a report in the Washington Examiner that explains the testimony about Willis comes from her paramour, Nathan Wade.

He was hired by Willis to orchestrate her campaign against Trump, but took himself off the case when one of the defendants challenged the legitimacy of the prosecution based on the personal, and very, very close, relationship Willis and Wade developed during that time period.

He told Congress, in a closed-door hearing, that Willis “began preparing to prosecute former President Donald Trump before she took office in January 2021.”

The report documented that “Wade said Willis began outreach for a Trump-related search committee ‘sometime after the [2020] election, but prior to her taking office.’ Willis took office on Jan. 1, 2021, after winning her district attorney race the previous August.”

Her case is in tatters right now, on appeal after a lower court judge said her actions reeked of bias but still allowed her to stay on the case.

Wade confirmed Willis “absolutely” reached out to him before the day she took office “to mobilize him and others to prosecute Trump for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election, a sign that Trump was a top target and priority for her,” the report explained.

Willis has admitted the conflict that appeared, that she had a “personal relationship” with Wade as she hired him with $650,000 of tax funds.

He said he was pushed by a “search committee” assigned to “identify someone who would serve as lead counsel on the election interference investigation,” to accept the leadership role.