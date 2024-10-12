The Biden-Harris administration is ignoring Congress and planning to spend well over a million dollars in taxpayer money for LGBTQ initiatives in Latin America, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spends billions every year delivering assistance to various countries around the world, sometimes for the purpose of promoting social causes abroad. USAID told Congress in August it planned to spend $1.5 million in Latin America and the Caribbean on various LGBTQ causes, including raising awareness of LGBTQ individuals and promoting coordination of various organizations that protect the minority group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told the DCNF, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the subject.

A congressional committee issued a freeze on the $1.5 million funding package, the source told the DCNF. But USAID is choosing to ignore the hold and move forward with the initiative; an incredibly rare and nearly unprecedented move, as holds are typically honored.

USAID plans to use the $1.5 million for more than supporting LGBTQ individuals; it includes funding for litigation against different Latin American and Caribbean countries if they supposedly discriminate against LGBTQ individuals, the DCNF has learned. Some of these nations have the highest percentages of Catholics or Christians in the world, according to World Population Review.

The funding will also promote coordination between LBGTQ organizations and other minority groups, such as organizations representing African descendants, indigenous groups and migrant-focused organizations, the DCNF has learned. Funding is also included for the creation or dissemination of materials for journalists to promote anti-violence against LGBTQ people in the region.

Though the $1.5 million was allocated in a 2023 Development Fund (DF), it isn’t clear how much of the funding has been spent to date. It’s part of a larger $6.5 million package for LGBTQ initiatives across the globe, including in the Middle East and Africa regions, the source told the DCNF.

The congressional hold only applied to the $1.5 million portion of the package, but USAID ignored it and moved forward with the spending plan, the source said.

USAID has a $45 billion dollar budget for fiscal year 2024, and in addition to putting that to use in aid or assistance delivery operations, the Biden-Harris administration also uses the budget to promote seemingly left-wing causes across the world, such as in the case of LGBTQ initiatives in Latin America and the Caribbean. Some of USAID’s activities have been criticized by lawmakers as a waste of money or politically charged.

In other cases, USAID funding isn’t properly tracked and risks ending up with American adversaries, such as the Taliban in Afghanistan or Hamas in Gaza.

