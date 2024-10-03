A newly released congressional report reveals that the United States is facing 1.7 million “threats” because of the open borders practices of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris agenda.

The Democrats, on taking office, immediately trashed dozens of executive orders from President Donald Trump that has raised the level of security along America’s southern border, and were working to minimum access by illegal aliens, and more.

The result has been millions of those illegals crossing into the U.S. and now demanding benefits from the taxpayers, at a cost that runs into the hundreds of billions of dollars.

But the threats are yet another problem.

It was the House Judiciary Committee and its Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement that released “The Biden-Harris Border Crisis: At Least 1.7 Million Potential National Security Threats.”

It explains how under “border czar Kamala Harris’ watch,” the threat from “special interest aliens” has grown exponentially.

“Under the Biden-Harris Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has encountered more than 1.7 million special interest aliens – meaning aliens from 26 countries that DHS has determined pose the greatest national security and counterintelligence threats to the United States. The special interest countries include Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Syria, and Turkey,” the report explained.

“In another instance of the national security threat posed by the open southwest border, the Biden-Harris Administration released Mohammad Kharwin, an illegal alien on the terror watchlist, into the United States twice. According to media reports, Kharwin is an alleged member of Hezb-e-Islami, a group that was responsible for attacks in Afghanistan that killed at least nine American soldiers and civilians. Although a terrorist watchlist record was created for Kharwin in 2018, a name discrepancy in the record meant that Border Patrol agents released Kharwin into the country in 2023 despite suspecting he was on the terrorist watchlist.”

The threats have “only grown” under the “failed leadership” of Biden and Harris, the report said.

The report said, “The terrorist threat to the United States has skyrocketed due to the Biden-Harris administration’s dangerous open-borders policies. As just one example, of the more than 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist who were encountered by Border Patrol at the southwest border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, [the Biden-Harris Department of Homeland Security (DHS)] has released into American communities at least 99, with at least 34 others in DHS custody but not yet removed from the United States,” the report said.

Worse, though, is the fact, “the Biden-Harris administration has sought to conceal the real consequences of its disastrous policies. In September 2024, a former senior Border Patrol official told Congress that he was ordered to ‘not release any information’ on the increase of special interest aliens—aliens from countries considered to be a threat to national security or counterintelligence—’or mention any of the arrests’ because, in his words, the Biden-Harris administration ‘was trying to convince the public there was no threat at the border.'”

The report noted, that in addition to the “more than 1.7 million special interest aliens” that have been identified, the Democrats have allowed in illegals from China, North Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritania, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Venezuela.

“In addition to releasing into the United States illegal aliens who the Biden-Harris administration knew were on the terrorist watchlist at the time of their release, the administration also has released illegal aliens into the country that it only later confirmed had potential terrorist ties,” the report said.

Congress wrote, “This interim staff report highlights how potential national security and counterintelligence threats from around the world have exploited the Biden-Harris administration’s open-borders policies. There can be no doubt that the surge of illegal aliens into the country during the Biden-Harris administration has weakened our national security and made our communities more vulnerable to those who seek to do us harm.”