Liz Cheney, an ex-congresswoman from Wyoming tossed out of office by her own voters, was a key to the partisan committee ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created to try to find fault with President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot in Washington.

Cheney famously sided with Democrats in a long list of votes and actions against Trump, who was impeached twice – and acquitted twice – on charges created by Democrats.

She was a leader of that J6 committee, and evidence shows she tried to skew the evidence to suppress information that exonerated Trump.

And now a report by Just the News points out her committee actions were unethical, and may have been illegal.

That’s from the chief of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who cited new evidence that Cheney communicated with a key Jan. 6 witness behind her lawyer’s back.

Loudermilk said that’s among the issues that “may warrant future referrals to the Justice Department,” the report explained.

His committee started investigating the previous committee’s agenda, which supposedly was to explain the events of that day.

“Well, the main issue is exactly what you just laid out, that you have a member of Congress who is an attorney, who knows— I’m not an attorney, but I know at least you know some of the basics of attorney client privilege and representation — that it’s unethical, if not, in some cases illegal, you know, that you cannot have conversations or meetings with someone who already has representation without that attorney present,” Loudermilk explained in an interview with John Solomon Reports.

The current committee’s review has uncovered encrypted Signal messages showing Cheney “directly and indirectly” communicated with Cassidy Hutchinson, a star witness who became known for reversing her own testimony.

“Cheney did not notify or seek permission from Hutchinson’s defense counsel, which is unusual,” the report confirmed.

And it explained, “The communications are the latest in a string of concerns Loudermilk’s investigation has raised concerning the Democrat-run Jan. 6 Select Committee that finished its work in December 2022. His committee previously found that the select committee failed to preserve documents, data and video depositions from its investigation, including the video of Hutchinson’s testimony.”

Cheney’s contacts with Hutchinson, Loudermilk confirmed, undermine the integrity of the Democrat-led campaign against Trump.

The report explained, “Loudermilk said Cheney may have taken the risk to contact Hutchinson, without her lawyer Stefan Passantino’s knowledge, because her further testimony was essential to advance a preferred narrative about Jan. 6.”

Experts explained to Just the News D.C. Bar rules that ban contact with a party being represented by another attorney may still control even when it’s a congressional committee investigation.

But the normal practice would be to work through a legal representative, the report said.

“Just the News previously documented several of new narratives Hutchinson brought to the committee memorialized in an errata sheet, including the infamous story about then-President Trump allegedly grabbing the wheel of the presidential vehicle in anger after the Secret Service allegedly refused to take him to the Capitol. Errata sheets are sent by court or hearing stenographers to a witness, giving them the chance to correct typographic or minor errors. Hutchinson’s ‘errata’ went far beyond that. Though this claim was directly refuted by the driver of the vehicle, the Democrat-run Jan. 6 Committee credited that information in its final report as being credible,” the report said.