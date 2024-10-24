Conservatives and gun advocates criticized Democratic Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce on Tuesday and Wednesday for a gun range photo-op that resulted in a reporter being injured by shrapnel.

Kunce, who is aiming to take Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s seat in November, was at a gun range Tuesday with former Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger when a TV reporter was wounded with shrapnel. In response, critics slammed Kunce and the photo-op, pointing out violations of gun safety, like shooting steel at too close of a range.

“They are shooting steel at 5-7 yards with rifles, which could’ve killed somebody given the force with which the bullets will ricochet off the steel targets at that distance,” CEO of The Federalist and gun range owner Sean Davis said on X. “You would instantly get permanently banned at my range if you did that. Zero questions asked.”

Great day at the range today with my friend @AdamKinzinger. We got to hang out with some union workers while exercising our freedom. Always have your first aid kit handy. Shrapnel can always fly when you hit a target like today, and you’ve got to be ready to go. We had four first… pic.twitter.com/Qu4YxfrtrU — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) October 23, 2024

“There are at least two canisters of explosive Tannerite powder on the table, down range from where guns are being fired,” Davis said on X. “That could’ve potentially killed or seriously injured someone if someone shot it or if someone was stupid enough to be shooting close enough to steel for a ricochet to hit it.”

There appeared to be bottles of explosive compound Tannerite, which is commonly used on gun ranges but is kept at safe distances, on the table close to active gunfire, according to Kunce’s post on X. The manufacturer of the compound stresses that it should be stored safely when not in use and that misuse could result in “serious injury or death.”

Typically, Tannerite targets are placed downrange at a minimum of 100 yards, according to the manufacturer guidelines.

Kinzinger was also photographed using what looked to be a high-powered scope on short-range targets, according to Kunce’s post on X.

NEW: Disgraced former Congressman Adam Kinzinger and Democrat MO Senate nominee Lucas Kunce went shooting today for a photo-op, and a reporter ended up being SH0T Absolutely incredible. These idiots decided it’d be a good idea to shoot metal plates with an AR-15 from just… pic.twitter.com/NcIh4QimNC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2024

“Democrats Lucas Kunce & Adam Kinzinger apparently accidentally shot a reporter at an event today,” Hawley spokesperson Abigail Jackson said on X. “Are these guys trying to make Tim Walz look competent with a gun?”

Kunce, a former United States Marine, has supported gun control expansion in the past, including raising the age limit to buy a gun to 21, expanding red flag laws and expanding background checks, according to a 2022 interview with NPR. In comparison, Hawley has been a staunch advocate for gun rights in the Senate, receiving an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association.

“This incident again highlights the complete lack of knowledge and expertise by those who plan to bastardize the Second Amendment and ban AR-15s,” Missouri native and Gun Owners of America Director of Federal Affairs Aidan Johnston told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “When politicians like Kamala Harris or Tim Walz tell you they are “responsible” gun owners who want ‘gun safety’ reform, just remember they don’t even know what that means, and yesterday‘s incident epitomizes why.”

The Kunce campaign did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

