Some of the illegal aliens being allowed into the United States through the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris open borders agenda are criminals.

Some are even worse: gang members.

And multiple complaints have been raised about how members of the criminal Tren de Aragua gang from Venezuela have taken over apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado, beating up and chasing the building managers away, and then demanding the residents either move out, or pay rent to the gang.

The response from Colorado officials, including the leftist governor Jared Polis, has been that there is some gang activity there, but it’s not serious, or a major problem.

That story line just got torpedoed by a member of the Aurora city council who has released documents that verify that local police knew about the takeover of the private property by the criminals in the gang more than a year ago.

It is Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky who has posted images of the documents to her personal X profile this week.

Emails that went out to the entire @AuroraPD confirming that officers were advised to respond in numbers and with an armored vehicle to Whispering Pines. A report was made that “these guys” have over 200 people working for them. Still not a gang takeover over the complex? It’s… pic.twitter.com/VyOHiKsVZh — Danielle Jurinsky (@DaniJurinsky) October 23, 2024

A report at Fox News points out the documents posted contain emails from within the Aurora Police Department discussing the extensive gang threat.

“I am done. I am tired of the city lying. I am done with the governor who called the cops on me. I am done with the local media. This is an issue of human suffering. Gang members are extorting and torturing other migrants who came here for a better life and to get away from gangs like this,” she told Fox News Digital.

The same gang reportedly also is attacking the constitutional rights of renters and landowners in other cities, including at least one in Texas.

“This is one of the biggest cover-ups I’ve ever seen and Aurora police officers on the front lines are sick of it as well. They are putting their lives on the line and they are fed up,” Jurinsky said.

She confirmed Tren de Aragua gang members are “still very much in control” of the apartment buildings in question.

Her documentation included records from October of 2023 from the Aurora PD’s Gang Intervention Unit that show at that time authorities believed from 15-20 TdA members were taking over buildings in the metropolitan area.

“The document notes that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had intelligence indicating that TdA planned to establish a headquarters in Aurora, even going on to list the addresses of two apartment buildings at the center of the controversy,” Fox reported.

Those locations reportedly were The Edge at Lowry and the Fitzsimons Place Apartments.

The confirmation comes just a day after the Department of Homeland Security called for more than 100 illegal aliens, all apparently affiliated with the gang, to added to an FBI watchlist.

Fox reported NBC was first to report DHS actually has identified some 600 people with possible TdA gang ties, with recommendations they be put on the FBI’s Watchlist for Transnational Criminal Organizations.

The gang already apparently is operating in Venezuela, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and the UI.S.

WND previously reported that the Aurora property management company whose properties were taken by the gang went online with its truth about the situation.

In Colorado the issue got attention when a video showed them apparently taking over an apartment building, collecting rent from tenants for apartments in a building they didn’t own.”

Management company Cbz Management went on social media after a network anchor minimized the troubles:

WATCH:

Martha Raddatz’ comments left Republican vice presidential hopeful JD Vance challenging, ”Martha, do you hear yourself? Only ‘a handful of apartment complexes’ in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’ open border? Americans are so fed up with what’s going on, and they have every right to be and I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting, because you seem to be more focused [on] nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs.”

Raddatz had claimed, “The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes — apartment complexes and the mayor said our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns.”

Cbz had another story:

We started managing these buildings when new owners acquired the Colorado properties in 2019. At the time, the properties were in poor condition, and our mission was to renovate them, thereby increasing their value. This was an ambitious project that would significantly benefit… pic.twitter.com/xnExrt46ZK — Cbz Management (@CbzManagement) October 11, 2024

After the attack on our CBZ representative, he began getting threatening text messages. We also frequently found people illegally occupying newly vacated apartments during scheduled tours. This was initially attributed to an influx of migrants exploiting squatter laws. We even… pic.twitter.com/OVMk5qhHgQ — Cbz Management (@CbzManagement) October 11, 2024

The corporation statements continued, explaining illegal tenants and squatters apparently did pay rent, to the gang members.

“To address this entity (gangs) we contacted every city official we could think of for help with the problem. Unfortunately, none were willing to take meaningful action. Meanwhile, our CBZ representative continued receiving threatening messages, in which these criminals revealed his home address and his spouse’s name. Finally, the APD, FBI and Homeland Security informed us that those sending the messages and controlling our buildings were part of the notorious Tren De Aragua gang from Venezuela. They also mentioned that our situation was just ‘a blip on the radar,’ as this gang is causing significant problems nationwide. Two days after our FBI meeting, the gang confronted our on-site manager, asserting control over all three properties. They offered an ultimatum: share rental income 50/50 or lose the buildings permanently. They also threatened to harm him and his family. For the safety of our management team and their families, we withdrew them from the properties and focused on seeking help from government agencies.”

The company had expected help, “perhaps even from the National Guard.”

“That never happened. Instead, we were left helpless, watching as violence, bullets, and destruction overtook our buildings. Many of our legitimate tenants fled out of fear. Despite the obvious crisis, several city officials refused to acknowledge the reality. Instead, they blamed us, citing ‘code violations’ as the reason for shutting down our property—violations we couldn’t resolve for tenants who weren’t even ours,” the company said.

Finally, one city councilwoman, @DaniJurinsky, decided to take action after one of our last remaining legitimate tenants, Cindy Romero, reached out to her in desperation. Luckily, Cindy had her own cameras (most of ours had been destroyed by the gangs) and provided video proof… pic.twitter.com/M9zdHdMEp4 — Cbz Management (@CbzManagement) October 11, 2024

The company said it was speaking up because “many still deny the reality of the situation, sometimes using us as scapegoats. That’s why we are no longer staying silent. We will continue to counter falsehoods with simple facts and evidence.

“Yes, gangs did take control of our apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, and the government did nothing. That is the real story.”