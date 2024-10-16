(REUTERS) — Hundreds of bare-chested men circle flames on a dark night to the beat of drums in central Venezuela’s mountains. They dash across the blaze with bare feet over hot coals.
Even more daring souls beat themselves with the burning wood, while others pour alcohol over their backs.
In a nearby river, families cleanse themselves to welcome the spirits of the dead and smoke tobacco.
