Businessman and conservative firebrand Steve Bannon, caught in the bull’s-eye of the Democrats’ lawfare campaigns against President Donald Trump and jailed for refusing to comply with the partisan agenda of ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s special committee on Jan. 6, 2021, has returned to his “War Room” broadcasts on fire.

According to comments transcribed by the Gateway Pundit, he promised Pelosi, “Nancy Pelosi sent me to a federal prison. She sent me to a federal prison as a political prisoner to do two things, to make sure that she tried to tamp down the power of this show, right? Tamp down the power of the show and also to break me. Nancy Pelosi, take out your No. 2 (pencil) and write this down. This show has never been more powerful. … The audiences behind it have never been more powerful. The audience has never been more powerful. And we’re going to deliver a knockout blow to your progressive insanity on 5th of November, and then we’re going to secure the deal after that.”

He said, “It’s Tuesday, the 29th of October in the Year of Our Lord 2024. We’re, what, six and a wake up away from one of the most important political days in the history of this country. But I want to make sure everybody understands something.”

He praises the War Room production team and others, then warned the Democrats “and those radicals” “have no intention of giving up power.”

“We have two things we’re going to talk about today, the get out to vote effort, focused on our first phase, which is November 5th. …I have never heard, and I think most people would agree, the rhetoric that’s come out about American citizens calling this audience, not just Donald Trump, and not the people around Donald Trump. That’s bad enough. Calling us fascists, but calling you fascists. Saying that that fantastic, that amazing rally in Madison Square Garden that could never be pulled off by Kamala Harris or the Democrats. With that energy and people from Tulsi Gabbard to Elon Musk, just the broad cross-section you had of American entrepreneurs, Vivek Ramiswami, you had these powerhouses up there. They’re trying to smirch that with one influencer’s throw away, not funny line.

“I can tell you in coming from and being a political prisoner in a federal prison, that the young men in this country that are African-American and Hispanic detest Kamala Harris. They detest her.”

And he continued, “Look, Elon Musk is one of the smartest guys in the world, if not the smartest practical engineer in the world. Charlie Kirk is incredibly smart. Look where they’ve put their efforts over the last couple of months. Look where Elon Musk wrote $150 million worth of checks the last couple of months. It is flat out, get out the vote. And that’s this audience comes in. Your efforts have been magnificent. The co-hosts that have done this for four hours a day and a couple of hours on Saturday, and then plus other streaming we’ve done with Grace and Mo, the incredible thing of these people stepping up is everything to motivate you to make sure that you get out and vote…”

He said the second part is that four months in prison “empowered me. I am more energized and more focused than I’ve ever been in my entire life. I can see clearly, just like in 2016 and in 2020, exactly what’s going on here and what we have to do to defeat it. I want to go back through the three phases. Number one is 5 November. All that matters right now in places like Pennsylvania, and in Michigan, and in Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, obviously other states, but these seven battleground states, is to deliver something that takes us to where Ohio and Florida are today…”

He said Kamala Harris simply can’t generate “any enthusiasm.”

“So No. 1, on November 5th, we have to crush them at the ballot box. There’s only one way to do that. The commercials aren’t going to do it. The only thing that’s going to do it is you’re putting your shoulder to the wheel. The hard work of walking precincts, the hard work of working phone banks, the hard work of texting nonstop. We have to put in superhuman efforts to support the Elon Musk of the world, to support the Charlie Kirk of the world, to support the other organizations that are out there doing this.

Bannon, a former Trump adviser, had refused demands from Pelosi’s partisans to turn over confidential communications between himself and Trump around the time of the protest at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Congress demanded his records, but he explained they were protected by presidential privilege and Congress was not qualified to demand them. Eventually, President Trump released his hold on the information and Bannon said he would comply, but partisans in Congress pressed charges anyway.