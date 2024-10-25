Kamala Harris, and many of her Democratic Party compatriots, have a long record of describing President Donald Trump in horrific terms, such as “Hitler.”

Previously, they’ve been accused of “priming” Democrats to do violence, especially if Trump wins the 2024 election in a few days.

Now it is Fox News that is reporting two top Republican leaders in Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are calling on her to quit the incitement.

The report explains they are telling Harris, in a joint statement, to “stop calling GOP nominee former President Trump a ‘fascist.'”

“This summer, after the first attempted assassination of a presidential candidate in more than a century, President Biden insisted that ‘we can’t allow this violence to be normalized.’ In September, after President Trump escaped yet another close call, Vice President Harris acknowledged that ‘we all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence,'” the statement charges.

“These words have proven hollow. In the weeks since that second sobering reminder, the Democratic nominee for President of the United States has only fanned the flames beneath a boiling cauldron of political animus. Her most recent and most reckless invocations of the darkest evil of the 20th century seem to dare it to boil over. The Vice President’s words more closely resemble those of President Trump’s second would-be assassin than her own earlier appeal to civility,” they charge.

McConnell and Johnson accuse the Democrats of, by calling Trump a “fascist,” inviting “another would-be assassin to take a shot.”

“Vice President Harris may want the American people to entrust her with the sacred duty of executive authority. But first, she must abandon the base and irresponsible rhetoric that endangers both American lives and institutions. We have both been briefed on the ongoing and persistent threats to former President Donald Trump by adversaries to the United States, and we call on the Vice President to take these threats seriously, stop escalating the threat environment, and help ensure President Trump has the necessary resources to be protected from those threats,” the statement said.

In fact, those who tried to assassinate Hitler during his rise to power and orchestration of the deaths of millions, now are considered heroes. The “logical” assumption is that then, if Trump actually is a “Hitler,” the norms of society would be suspended in order to stop him.

That’s the essential message Harris and other Democrats, like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, have been sending to their followers.

WND previously reported that commentator John Daniel Davidson at The Federalist has charged that she’s carried on with such rhetoric to “prime Democrat voters for violent resistance should Trump win in November.”

He cited a long list of examples of her extremism:

During a Fox News interview, he explained, “She became visibly upset after Baier (Baier) played a clip of former President Donald Trump calling out the weaponization of government and the endless investigations and lawfare he’s been subjected to. The vice president, her voice rising in outrage, jabbed her finger at Baier and said, ‘You and I both know that he has talked about turning the American military on the American people. He has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protest. He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him.'”

Also, Davidson explained, “At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania this week she told the crowd that former President Donald Trump considers anyone who doesn’t support him to be an enemy of the United States. ‘He is saying he would use the military to go after them.'”

Just days ago, “Harris claimed without a hint of irony that if Trump is elected he’ll use the Department of Justice ‘as a weapon against his political enemies,’ adding, ‘You know who does that? Dictators do that.’ At one point during the show, she agreed with a caller who said Trump will lock ‘anyone who doesn’t look white into camps,’ replying, ‘You’ve hit on a really important point and expressed it I think so well.”

Davidson noted, “Even before Harris seized the Democratic nomination from President Joe Biden, the idea that Trump is an existential threat to American democracy was the refrain of the Biden campaign. Harris has taken that theme and run with it.”

He explained Harris’ obsession with the idea that Trump would hurt America:

“The purpose of it isn’t just to scare voters into casting their ballot against the former president, or to provoke some unstable would-be assassin into taking a shot at Trump (although some Democrats no doubt see that as a happy by-product of this Trump-as-dictator rhetoric). Its main purpose is to prime Democrat voters for violent resistance should Trump win in November,” he charged.

He suggested a comparison of “the lopsidedness of the rhetoric between the Trump and Harris campaigns.”

“Trump often makes sweeping (and mostly true) statements about the deep state, about the border and illegal immigration, about crime, about how Harris and the Democrats are destroying the country. But when he uses the phrase ‘destroying the country,’ he’s talking about things like crime, homelessness, drug addiction, rampant inflation and the cost of groceries. These things, he says, are the result of policies Democrats have put in place. If you’re looking for someone to blame, he says, blame Biden and Harris, because all these problems are their fault.”

Harris, and her Democrats, are “pushing a narrative that Trump is going to be a fascist dictator if he wins office and use the powers of the presidency to go after ordinary Americans. That’s an extreme and frankly unhinged position with no basis in reality. You don’t say things like that unless you’re hoping to provoke a strong reaction, and the reaction Democrats are hoping to provoke is violent resistance to a second Trump term.”

He warned the rhetoric goes further: “After all, if you really thought that Trump would order the military and the Justice Department to round up you and your family, wouldn’t you do anything to stop him? Wouldn’t you take to the streets to save your country and thwart the rise of a fascist dictatorship? At least two would-be assassins have taken the Democrats’ anti-Trump rhetoric seriously. Harris is hoping that many more people will between now and Election Day, and respond by rejecting a second Trump term — in the streets, if they must.”

He pointed out the Democrats already have used that strategy: in 2020.

“During the BLM riots in the summer of 2020, Harris herself was out in front egging on the rioters, infamously working to raise bail money for those who had been arrested. Of the protests themselves, she said this in a June 2020 interview with Stephen Colbert: ‘Everyone beware. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after Election Day … They’re not gonna let up, and they should not.'”

They used the unrest coming from BLM and Antifa riots, which did billions of dollars in damage to American cities, to “damage Trump’s reelection campaign.”

If, in fact, Harris is a “left-wing radical,” she would have little concern “if a couple neighborhoods here there get burned to the ground, ” or “young women get raped and killed by illegal immigrants,” or apartment complexes “get taken over by criminal alien gangs,” because it’s in “service of a greater goal.”

He warned, “What Harris and the Democrats are doing with this line about Trump rounding up Americans and putting them in camps is preparing the ground for massive civic unrest in the event of a Trump victory. The purpose of the unrest would be to cripple Trump’s administration before he even takes office, and to disrupt normal life for so many Americans that they will rue the day they ever voted for Trump. … It’s exactly what Harris is planning for and hoping to provoke if Trump wins.”

The more recent rhetoric has followed a campaign, pursued for years by Democrats and media organizations, that Trump actually is a “Hitler,” suggesting that anything goes if the goal is to stop Trump.