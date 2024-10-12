A new database has revealed the “Dirty Dozen,” the 12 “worst-offending” hospitals in America for inflicting transgender agenda injuries on children.

And Mat Staver, the chief of Liberty Counsel, which has battled the leftist, and unscientific, ideology that males can be turned into females and vice versa, said, “Mutilating children for profit is criminal. It is biologically impossible to change one’s gender.

“The insanity of gender ideology and greed has made a mockery of the medical profession’s duty to ‘do no harm.’ There are only two genders, and the medical profession needs to return to sound science to treat mental health issues with proven psychiatric therapies to heal rather than harm.”

Under the science, being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level, and it cannot change.

Not surprising, many of the offending hospitals are located in far-left states, where the social agenda has taken over.

So it would be expected that Children’s Hospital Colorado, in the leftist Rocky Mountain state, and Children’s Minnesota, in that state now run by leftist Gov. Tim Walz, and Seattle Children’s, in the leftist Pacific region state, are included.

The full list of those hospitals:

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

Children’s Minnesota

Seattle Children’s

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Boston Children’s Hospital

Rady Children’s Hospital

Children’s National Medical Center

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland

Children’s Hospital Colorado

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

The listing is from a database compiled by Stop the Harm.

The Liberty Counsel report on those issue explained, “The group determined these 12 hospitals were the worst offenders based on a variety of factors, such as their community and legislative activism in favor of gender interventions, the number of prescriptions for puberty blockers and hormones written for minors, the severity of the procedures performed on children, and the cumulative amount of insurance claims billed for these interventions.

“According to the database, the top billing hospitals were Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York billing more than $8.2 million and Boston Children’s Hospital billing more than $6.5 million. The database also contains a detailed breakdown of each state and hospital where gender-related interventions were performed on children in the time period analyzed. The top states in both number of children mutilated and in total revenue for hospitals were California, New York, Oregon, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Specifically for California, with three hospitals on the ‘dirty dozen’” list, the state recorded 1,359 mutilating surgeries and 725 minors prescribed puberty blockers and hormones – all at a cost of $28,877,427.”

The report cited the nearly 14,000 “gender-confused children” “mutilated” by an industry that inflicts “harmful and irreversible genital surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormones” between 2019 and 2023.

The facilities were paid some $120 million for that, the report said.

Stop the Harm is a coalition of thousands of doctors, nurses, medical students and more “focused on keeping identity politics out of medical education, research, and clinical practice.”

Liberty Counsel revealed, “According to recent, peer-reviewed research published by the Heritage Foundation, U.S. states with easy access to puberty blockers and hormones for children actually have increased suicide rates. Additional data shows up to 88 percent of girls and up to 98 percent of boys with gender confusion ‘will desist’ from gender confusion with age, especially with counseling.”