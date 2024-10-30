(BELIEFNET) — Colorado football coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has found himself in the crosshairs of an anti-religion group, the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), after having a pastor pray over his team following a recent victory.

The FFRF issued a four-page letter condemning Sanders’ actions, accusing him of unconstitutional religious activities for allowing Pastor Dewey Smith to pray with the team after their September 22 win against Baylor University.

The FFRF’s letter claimed that Sanders’ use of a team chaplain at a public university infringes upon the rights of players who may not share his Christian faith. “Coach Sanders’ team is full of young and impressionable student-athletes who would not risk giving up their scholarship, playing time, or a recommendation from the coach by speaking out or opting out of his unconstitutional religious activities – even if they strongly disagree with his beliefs,” the letter stated. The organization contended that Sanders was using his position to impose Christianity on the team, labeling it “unconstitutional religious coercion.”