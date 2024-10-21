There is a criminal charge called “aiding and abetting.”

It’s about being an accomplice in the commission of a crime without being the actual perpetrator.

Think of a getaway car driver after a convenience store shooting. Or congressional, state and local Democrats.

Many Americans believe that allowing millions of illegal aliens, including hundreds of thousands of criminals, drug dealers, sex traffickers and possible terrorists, to flood into the U.S. over the southern border is an act of treason.

The Biden-Harris administration not only reversed policies that had largely controlled the border under President Donald Trump; they hung out a welcome mat with incentives such as free health care.

They have had many accomplices. The Democratic Party as a whole and individual lawmakers have been aiding and abetting what might be described as crimes against America.

Democrats call anyone a racist who opposes the wide open border. They offer billions in taxpayer aid to illegals. Their supposedly “bipartisan” immigration bill would have allowed hundreds of thousands more illegal aliens to enter the country annually.

Democrats want millions of freshly minted voters who are dependent on government largesse. With the electorate evenly divided, they need only a few thousand new voters in the handful of battleground states in coming years to ensure the end of two-party national elections.

Democrats voted unanimously to reject bills requiring voter ID in national elections, and for the U.S. Census to count only U.S. citizens for the purpose of determining congressional districts. States with thousands of illegal aliens thus get more proportional representation than U.S. citizens in other states.

But there’s more.

Across the land, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats have purposefully weakened election integrity. They have gotten rid of voter ID laws, mandated the mailing of millions of unrequested ballots from dirty voter registration lists, instituted unmanned ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting, and defeated attempts to clean up registration lists as required by federal law.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom even signed a statute in September forbidding any cities in the state from requiring photo IDs to vote.

There is only one logical reason for doing all this – to pave the way for vote fraud.

It’s not about making it easier for legally qualified citizens to vote. Georgia, which instituted key election reforms that President Joe Biden called “Jim Crow 2.0,” has had record minority voter turnout in the last two elections.

Twenty-seven states, all run by Republicans, have improved election integrity since 2021, the Heritage Foundation Election Integrity project reports. However, the nation’s two largest states – California and New York – don’t even require an ID to vote, much less proof of U.S. citizenship.

This is why Democrats want to abolish the Electoral College. They can run up the popular vote where it won’t be scrutinized and make other states irrelevant. In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Mr. Trump in California alone by more than 4 million votes and by nearly 2 million in New York.

Under Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Biden/Harris Justice Department has intervened in state cases on the side of further easing election integrity safeguards.

The administration has also been busy committing lawfare against Mr. Trump and persecuting billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, a recent convert to the Trump campaign.

As Washington Times columnist Rowan Scarborough has chronicled, no fewer than six federal agencies are suing, investigating, fining or otherwise threatening Mr. Musk’s enterprises. Targets include Space X, the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and even construction on Mr. Musk’s home in Texas.

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Mr. Musk said he expected to wind up in prison if Kamala Harris wins the presidential election. This is not hyperbole.

Throughout her career, Ms. Harris has shown a ruthless streak, especially when it comes to abortion advocacy. As a U.S. senator, she grilled a Catholic judicial nominee over his membership in the pro-life Knights of Columbus.

She has no problem with the Justice Department arresting peaceful pro-life demonstrators while it ignores hundreds of cases of vandalism and violence against Catholic churches and crisis pregnancy centers.

As attorney general of California, she opposed a religious exemption for Catholic nuns called the Little Sisters of the Poor from a rule requiring employers to pay for abortifacients.

She also co-sponsored a California bill in 2015 requiring pro-life crisis pregnancy centers to refer clients to abortionists, a law struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018.

Before leaving her attorney general job to run for the U.S. Senate, she launched an investigation leading to the arrest of pro-life activists David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who had videotaped Planned Parenthood executives discussing the sale of body parts from aborted babies.

She also backs the entire LGBTQ radical agenda. This includes giving cross-sex hormones, drugs and mutilating sex surgeries to minors; forcing males into girls’ and women’s sports and locker rooms, and using taxpayer money to pay for prison inmates’ sex changes.

That policy in California enabled a taxpayer-funded sex change for a convicted murderer, Skylar Deleon, who had tied a couple to an anchor and drowned them in 2004.

Ms. Harris has the full support of the Democratic Party, without whom these evil and insane policies could not be advanced.

This election is about much more than the presidential race, as crucial as that is.

Democrats at all levels should be made to answer for aiding and abetting a party at war with nature, nature’s God and the liberties of the American people.

This column was first published at the Washington Times.