Democrats have been characterizing President Donald Trump as a “Hitler” for years already… at least as far back as 2015, before his first campaign for office.

During his first term he confirmed the falsehood of that claim, as he didn’t even try to prosecute Hillary Clinton, whose behavior actually could have substantiated a case, because, he explained, that would not be best for the nation.

But leftists and others have continued to rant about “Hitler” being on the 2024 ballot, and finding their claims failing to move the masses, have gone to extremities.

Now he’s “Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini.”

Or, as one social media snark said, “Hitstalini.” And another, unimpressed, said, “I’m waiting for the article ‘Why Democrats sound like Stalin, Pol Pot and Kim Jong Un.'”

When Hitler isn’t bad enough! https://t.co/tEIKp9Ib2F — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 18, 2024

The Atlantic with a threefer. pic.twitter.com/LI6CaFQtGw — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 18, 2024

These people need to lose and lose hard. https://t.co/YAzZlcZne7 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 18, 2024

WND previously has documented the long campaign of describing Trump as “Hitler.”

“Close your eyes. Remember what you saw on television. Remember seeing those neo-Nazis and Klansmen and white supremacists coming out of a field with lighted torches, veins bulging, spewing the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the ’30s. Remember the violent clash that ensued, between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And remember what the president said when asked. He said there were, quote, very fine people on both sides. That was a wake-up call for us as a country.”

That was Joe Biden, formally accepting his party’s nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention, before he was booted by Democrat Party elites and replaced by Kamala Harris.

The report said, “Indeed, what has become known as the ‘Charlottesville lie’ has been continually refuted for three years by virtually everyone both on the right and on the left. Trump never said Nazis are “very fine people.” It’s an absurd and outrageous lie.

Yet Biden’s blatant dishonesty is just part of a much larger pattern of Democrats continuously tying President Trump to Hitler, the single most detested genocidal monster in human history.

In fact, ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cited Trump’s use of “stormtroopers.”

Rep. James Clyburn made the same comparison in a CNN interview, insisting federal law enforcement during Trump’s presidency was “Gestapo activities.”

Before his first election, no fewer than five different Washington Post writers likened candidate Donald Trump to Hitler – including essayist Shalom Auslander’s “Don’t compare Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. It belittles Hitler” and a column by Richard Cohen, a Post political writer for five decades, headlined “Trump’s Hitlerian disregard for the truth.”

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews claimed, on Trump’s first inauguration, it was “Hitlerian.”

The report added, “During the 2020 primary season, CNN anchor Don Lemon compared Trump to Hitler on-air. In discussing the media’s proper role in covering Trump, Lemon said: ‘Think about Hitler. Think about any of those people … If you could look back in history, would you say, ‘Well, I’m so glad that person was allowed a platform so that they could spread their hate and propaganda and lies,’ or would you say, ‘That probably wasn’t the right thing to do to spread that because you knew in that moment that was a bad person and they were doing bad things. And not only were they hurting people, they were killing people.'”

Why the insane comparisons., as Adolf Hitler murdered 11 million while Trump has murdered none?

Explained the report, “Consider that the only truly moral and courageous response to the real Adolf Hitler during the real Third Reich was to try to kill him. There were 16 known plots to assassinate Hitler, and all of the participants – who were eventually executed, including the beloved Lutheran pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, hanged by the Nazis for his role in the ’20 July plot’ – are today universally regarded as heroes and martyrs. Therefore, comparing Trump to Hitler constitutes an insidious invitation to any of the countless violent leftwing crazies out there to attempt to assassinate the president, just like the ‘Bernie Bro’ who shot at multiple Republican congressmen at a 2017 charity baseball practice, almost killing and gravely wounding Rep. Steve Scalise.”

The strategy is that casting Trump as Hitler, and his supporters as deplorable white-supremacist neo-Nazi types, comprises the entire moral core of the Democratic Party’s claim to be the rightful inheritors of permanent political power in America.

Further, the report said, “If you were truly fighting a genocidal monster like Hitler, almost nothing would be out of bounds for you. Essentially there would be no rules – and that’s exactly the way the left likes it. No rules.”

Even more recently, WND reported that Democrats’ continual journeys of rhetoric into la-la land has another purpose.

To “prime Democrat voters for violent resistance should Trump win in November.”

That’s according to commentator John Daniel Davidson at The Federalist.

He cited Kamala Harris’ recent comments, that Trump wants the “weaponizing of government,” that he “talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protest,” that “He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him,” that Trump “considers anyone who doesn’t support him to be an enemy of the United States.”

He explained Harris’ obsession with the idea that Trump would hurt America:

“The purpose of it isn’t just to scare voters into casting their ballot against the former president, or to provoke some unstable would-be assassin into taking a shot at Trump (although some Democrats no doubt see that as a happy by-product of this Trump-as-dictator rhetoric). Its main purpose is to prime Democrat voters for violent resistance should Trump win in November,” he charged.

Despite all the rhetoric, voters, according to polls, give Trump at least an even chance at winning November’s election.