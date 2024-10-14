Kamala Harris is stupid. Add to that the fact she is not a nice person, a trait that oozes from per persona and permeates everything.

She owes her political career to a one-party state, California, where automatically all her personal failures were blamed on her gender, her skin color, American cultural and the U.S. Constitution.

In her first presidential campaign, which quickly fell apart, she failed to make it to the California primary. The campaign autopsy focused upon her inability to get along with staff, her lack of capacity to stay on message, and a strange communications skill that resembled a babbling idiot more than a presidential candidate.

This time around, she was gifted the “victory” when Democratic Party dictators assessed their victorious incumbent presidential candidate Joe Biden as “too far gone” to do the job.

The Democratic Party’s presidential candidate has no portfolio. Raised by a self-described Marxist, she has no idea how a constitutional republic functions, or what made the United States so successful compared to other nations.

The attempt to inject Kamala Harris and the vice presidency of the United States into the hurricane-response effort may have been career suicide. We do have a president, Joe Biden, and he is in charge of the federal response to this disaster. Kamala Harris has nothing to do with it, except to follow instructions from Joe.

What the American public wants to witness is the conservative governor of Florida and the president of the United States working on behalf of the folks who are suffering such grievous loss. Whining about being ignored belittles one’s self, a concept beyond the intellectual prowess of Harris.

It is that simple. Harris immediately gets partisan and attacks the Florida governor. And Joe Biden just could not restrain himself. He knee-capped his back-stabbing veep, the person his party thrust into his candidacy, one he won in the primaries. Biden is not completely gone, and he is not above a little payback.

Kamala Harris was put down by both Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Why the Democratic Party did not organize around the 25th Amendment and make a clean break, elevating Harris to the presidency with the hope her temporary incumbent advantage would translate into a November win, is a question for the historians.

Instead, Democrats took a candidate for the designation “dumbest of the dumb” and placed her in a role she is not equipped to fulfill.

Fundamentally, the party hierarchy forgot about American voters.

A few days from the election outcome, and with early voting underway, the question on the minds of Democrat insiders today is, how bad will it be? Even if Harris wins, she will have run the worst campaign in memory. The importation of a least 22 million potential Democrat voters will leave the election outcome subject to controversy. If you doubt that is the purpose for the elimination of U.S. borders, ask yourself, “If these people were going to vote Republican, would they have been allowed to come?”

No matter who wins, we will suffer post-election diatribes as the Democrats blame “dis” and “mis” information in their post-election response.

This election, at best, can only forestall the chaos being thrust upon the nation. Even a Mondale-sized defeat will not prompt the Democratic Party to question its basic assumption that government control of everything is Utopian.