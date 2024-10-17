Alan Dershowitz, a longtime leftist and law professor, says he knows how Joe Biden can “save the world” before leaving office.

But he explains he’s also confident it is unlikely to happen, and, he explains, “The result of inaction will be a terrorist regime with a nuclear arsenal, followed by a global nuclear arms race.”

All because of “the ‘Chamberlain’ Democrats.”

It is in a column posted at the Daily Caller News Foundation that he explains himself, and he cites the threat of a rogue regime in Iran, the world’s primary sponsor of terror and the handler for terror proxies such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

“There is only one way to end this threat completely: that is by regime change. The people of Iran have been yearning for regime change since at least 2009. Iran’s unpopular ruling mullahs do not represent the more secular, westernized and even pro-American majority of the country’s population,” he wrote. “Regime change is always risky because it is impossible to predict what will replace even the most evil regime. The end of Iran’s monarchy in 1979, with the abdication of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was seen by many as progress, only to backfire with its replacement by the mullahs and their Islamic Republic. The threat of Iraq under deposed President Saddam Hussein has been largely replaced by a more adventurous Iran. Similar results have occurred following other regime changes.”

He said an alternative would be for the U.S. to work with Israel to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear arsenal, using “a military attack against its nuclear facilities.”

Dershowitz pointed out that, “The legacy of the last two Democratic presidencies — President Barack Obama’s and President Joe Biden’s — will be the appeasement of Iran in its efforts to dominate the Middle East and eventually expand its influence through the acquisition of a nuclear arsenal.”

He described Obama as the “Chamberlain” for attempting to appease Iran.

“In 1938, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain thought he had a secure peace treaty with Hitler — ‘Peace in our time,’ he promised the British — only to have Hitler break it at the first opportunity by invading the rump Czechoslovak Republic,” he explained.

“Like Chamberlain, Obama, Biden and Harris seem to believe that ‘peace in our time’ can be achieved by appeasing Iran and strengthening its economy. The result has been an entirely predictable disaster: by receiving sanctions relief and a humongous increase in oil revenues, Iran has been enabled to expand its proxy war against Israel and the United States through its surrogates in Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen and possibly Sudan,” he wrote.

Biden and Harris have only succeeded in making Iran “even stronger and more dangerous.”

That had not been developing under President Donald Trump, he pointed out.

“Under the Trump administration, Iran was considerably weakened economically and thus militarily. Now it is on the verge of acquiring a nuclear arsenal, which will allow its proxies to operate under the protection of Iran’s nuclear umbrella,” he warned.

Those “proxies” could include terror-fomenting organizations like Hamas or Hezbollah.

“Historians will understand that today’s Iran is the modern-day version of Nazi Germany and its attempt — for a time successful — to control all of continental Europe. This is not to say that Iran will ever become what Hitler’s genocidal Germany became, but it is to express concern about Iran’s dangerous regional aspirations, based on religious apocalyptic doctrines,” he warned.

So the solution would be regime change, or at least strategic military destruction of Iran’s nuclear program.

“Although the United States, even as far back as the Obama administration, has pledged to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear arsenal, there is no reason why Iran should believe that, considering U.S. appeasement tactics under Democratic administrations,” he said.

He said if Biden can stop Iran “from having a nuclear arsenal would … be a great accomplishment and a lasting positive legacy for the Biden presidency.”

The problem? “At the moment, the current administration does not seem to be willing even to allow Israel to go it alone,” Dershowitz said.

So the fault for a “terrorist regime with a nuclear arsenal” will rest “squarely with the ‘Chamberlain’ Democrats.”